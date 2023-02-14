Two-time All-Star Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers went to salary arbitration on Tuesday with the sides $740,000 apart.

Burnes asked for a raise from $6.55 million to $10.75 million and the Brewers argued for $10.01 million during a hearing. A decision is expected Wednesday.

The 28-year-old right-hander was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 2022 and had a career-best 33 starts, which tied for most in the major leagues. He led the National League with 243 strikeouts, second in the big leagues behind the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole at 257.

Burnes won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award after leading the major leagues with a 2.43 ERA. He went 11-5 for the Brewers.

A five-year major league veteran, Burnes is 35-19 with a 3.21 ERA. He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series.

Football

Quarterback Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the club evaluates its future at the position.

The move was expected after Carr was benched with two games remaining this season because the Raiders would have owed him $40.4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years if he remained on the roster beyond Tuesday. By releasing Carr, the Raiders' salary dead cap hit will be $5.6 million next season.

Las Vegas tried to work out a trade with the New Orleans Saints, and Carr visited the team last week. He exercised his no-trade clause and turned down the deal Sunday because Carr didn't want to take a pay reduction, a person with knowledge of the situation said at the time. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly.

Now Carr, who turns 32 on March 28, will see what he's worth on the open market, and there is little doubt there will be interest in the nine-year veteran given how many teams need to upgrade at quarterback.

Over nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr became the team's career leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdown passes (217).

• The Indianapolis Colts have hired Shane Steichen as their head coach.

The move announced Tuesday ends a search that took more than a month, involved more than a dozen candidates and finally gives the Colts some direction in what still appears to be a tumultuous offseason.

Each of Indy's last two full-time hires were offensive coordinators for Philadelphia Eagles teams that made the Super Bowl. Frank Reich was hired in 2018 after the Eagles won their first championship since 1960 but was fired in October as the Colts' season started to unravel.

• The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday to be their next head coach.

Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired last month after going 4-13 in his fourth season. Gannon becomes Arizona's fourth coach in seven years and the second Eagles coordinator to become a head coach after Shane Steichen was hired by Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Gannon has been Philadelphia's defensive coordinator the past two seasons, helping rebuild a defense that helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl last Sunday. The Eagles lost to Kansas City 38-35 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.

The Eagles had the NFL's No. 2 defense this season and the third-most sacks in NFL history with 78 under Gannon in 2022. Philadelphia led the NFL with 70 sacks this season — 15 more than any other team.

Auto racing

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will return to full-time competition this season — as an NHRA drag racer.

Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will run a Top Alcohol Dragster for McPhillips Racing for the full 2023 NHRA season. Stewart, who turns 52 in May, will be sponsored by longtime partner Mobil 1.

Stewart made his NHRA debut in a Top Alcohol Dragster last October at the Nevada Nationals, where he advanced to the finals and finished second by .0002-of a second. Stewart’s 5.258-second, 271.57 mph run in the finals came up just one inch short of the win.

Stewart, who owns a sprint car team and is co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR, last year started an NHRA team that fields one dragster in Top Fuel for his wife, Leah Pruett, and Funny Car for Matt Hagan.

Stewart's first race as a full-time drag racer will be the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, next month. In addition to the NHRA national events, Stewart will compete in select races in the Divisional Series, starting with the Baby Gators at Gainesville Raceway from March 1-5.