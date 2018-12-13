The Milwaukee Brewers have added another reliever to their strong bullpen, getting durable left-hander Alex Claudio from the Texas Rangers for a draft pick.
The NL Central champion Brewers made the trade Thursday at the winter meetings at Las Vegas.
Claudio was 4-2 with a 4.48 ERA and one save in 65 relief appearances and one start this year. He has a 13-6 record with 12 saves and a 3.20 ERA in 206 relief appearances and two starts in five big league seasons.
The 26-year-old Claudio is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this winter. The draft pick is in competitive balance round A, currently projected to be No. 40 overall.
• Reliever Joe Kelly reportedly agreed to a $25 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A 30-year-old right-hander who was born in Anaheim, California, Kelly was 4-2 with a 4.39 ERA and two saves in 73 games this year for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Kelly pitched in all five World Series games against the Dodgers this year and did not allow a run, striking out 10 in six innings. He gave up one earned run in nine postseason appearances with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
• Carlos Santana was sent back to Cleveland, where he was an Indians fan favorite. Edwin Encarnacion is headed to Seattle — no telling how long he'll stick there.
The star hitters were dealt for each other part of a three-team trade that also involved Tampa Bay.
The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor league right-hander Cole Sulser from Cleveland. The Indians also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers from Tampa Bay, while the busy Mariners wound up with a draft pick. Tampa Bay will send $5 million to Seattle and the Mariners will pay $6 million to Cleveland.
• Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn and the Texas Rangers reached agreement on a $30 million, three-year contract.
The 31-year-old Lynn has double-digit wins in all six seasons he has been a regular starter since after his rookie year of 2011. He went 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA in 31 appearances with 29 starts in 2018 pitching for the Twins and Yankees.
College football
UW-Whitewater senior offensive lineman Nate Trewyn and senior defensive linemen Harry Henschler were named to the Associated Press Division III All-America first-team.
Trewyn also won the Rimington Award, which annually recognizes the top centers at each level of college football. Trewyn is the second Warhawk to earn the award and first since Brent Allen, the team's current offensive line coach who claimed the honor in 2007.
Mary Hardin-Baylor and Mount Union placed three players each on to the team before they face off in the national championship game.
Mary Hardin-Baylor running back Markeith Miller, who has rushed for 1,764 yards and 29 touchdowns, was selected to the team along with linebacker Jalen Martin and defensive back Jefferson Fritz from the Crusaders.
Mount Union had three players on the first-team defense, one at each level: defensive lineman Andrew Roesch, linebacker Danny Robinson and defensive back Louis Berry IV.
Mount Union, the defending national champions, plays Mary Hardin-Baylor, the 2016 champions, on Friday at Shenandoah, Texas, in a battle of unbeatens.
• UAB's Bill Clark has won the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award.
Clark has led the Blazers to their first Conference USA championship with a program-record 10 wins. UAB's program resumed play last season after being shut down for two years by the university.
UAB plays Northern Illinois on Tuesday in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Blazers are seeking their first bowl win.
• FCS power North Dakota State stayed with a successful formula and promoted offensive coordinator Matt Entz to head football coach.
The 46-year-old Entz replaces Kansas State-bound Chris Klieman, who like Entz was an assistant with the Bison before being named to the top job.
The Bison have preferred staying inside the program over the years. Five of the last six Bison head coaches have earned national championships and the only one who didn't pull it off was hired from the outside.
