Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia may have abruptly checked out in the third inning of the Brewers’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, but he still managed to turn a double play.
Arcia arrived at the hospital Sunday just in time to see the birth of his twin daughters. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after the game that “it happened pretty fast,” but Arcia made it in time to be with his fiancée, Elena, for the birth of the twins.
Counsell says Arcia will take some time away for paternity leave. Hernan Perez moved from third base to shortstop when Arcia left Sunday’s game. Mike Moustakas checked into the game at third.
Football
Southern California athletic director Lynn Swann resigned after three years on the job at his alma mater.
USC President Carol Folt announced the decision in a letter Monday.
Dave Roberts will serve as interim athletic director. He is a special adviser to Folt, who assumed her position in July.
The 67-year-old Swann was hired in 2016 despite no significant experience in athletic administration. The Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
USC’s athletic department has faced several setbacks during Swann’s stay, notably involvement in the widespread college admissions scandal and the college basketball corruption scandal.
Swann also soured many USC fans by backing football coach Clay Helton, who was retained after the Trojans went 5-7 last season.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.
The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017.
He has played in five career NFL games, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards and an interception.
Foles broke his left clavicle on the team’s 10th offensive play of the season. He was hit and landed on while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.
- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss several weeks after spraining his knee in Sunday’s game against Miami.
Coach John Harbaugh said that Smith has a Grade 2 sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 59-10 victory over the Dolphins.
Harbaugh said Smith will miss “multiple weeks.” But he noted that the injury is “not a season-ender by any stretch.”
Cycling
Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark made a solo charge on the final climb to win the 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta while Primoz Roglic finished strong to increase his overall lead.
It was the first stage win in a Grand Tour race for Fuglsang, who finished 22 seconds in front of Tao Geoghegan Hart and 40 seconds ahead of Luis León Sánchez.
Roglic held on to the leader’s red jersey for the seventh straight day by fending off late attacks by his closest challengers, including Miguel Ángel López and Tadej Pogacar. They all finished nearly six minutes behind Fuglsang.
