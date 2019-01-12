The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $5,125,000 deal for 2019 with reliever Corey Knebel.
The Brewers avoided arbitration with all their remaining players who were eligible, including Knebel, who went 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA and 16 saves last year in an injury-shortened season. He had 39 saves in 2017.
Milwaukee also reached one-year deals with third baseman Travis Shaw ($4,675,000) and pitchers Alex Claudio ($1,275,000), Zach Davies ($2.6 million) and Junior Guerra ($2,225,000).
The Brewers reached a $1.75 million agreement with catcher Manny Pina — $1.6 million in 2019, plus a $1.85 million club option for 2020 that includes a $150,000 buyout.
Led by Knebel, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress, the Brewers led the National League with 42 wins by their relievers and finished second in the league with a 3.47 bullpen ERA. But Knebel dealt with hamstring problems early in the season, and he was sent to the minors in late August for a brief stint to work on his mechanics.
Golf
Matt Kuchar kept another clean card and shot a 4-under 66 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Sony Open as he goes for his second victory this season on the PGA Tour.
He has made only one bogey through 54 holes at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and his 18-under 192 was the lowest 54-hole score of his career.
Andrew Putnam was two shots behind after a 67. Keith Mitchell had a 63 and was four behind, along with Chez Reavie (66).
Skiing
Marcel Hirscher overturned rival Henrik Kristoffersen’s first-run lead for another clear win in a World Cup giant slalom in Switzerland.
Olympic champion Hirscher was near-perfect through the flatter middle section of the Chuenisbargli course to turn a 0.12-second deficit into victory by 0.71 over his regular runner-up Kristoffersen.
Thomas Fanara was third, trailing 1.04 behind Hirscher, who has won four of five traditional giant slaloms this season.
Winter sports
Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova had the fastest time in both heats to win a women’s World Cup luge race, upsetting German star and Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger in Latvia.
Summer Britcher of the U.S. was third, her fifth medal of the season and marking the fifth consecutive racing weekend that USA Luge has left a World Cup with at least one medal.
- Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany teamed with Annika Drazek to win a World Cup women’s bobsled race in Germany, their third victory in four starts this season.
Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the U.S. were second, their best finish of the season and the top World Cup finish so far in 2018-19 by any USA Bobsled and Skeleton sled. Germany took third in the sled driven by Stephanie Schneider and pushed by Ann-Christin Strack.
Tennis
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Ashleigh Barty 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the women’s singles final at the Sydney International in Australia.
Barty led the deciding set 3-0 before Kvitova began a comeback to win her 26th WTA title.
Barty beat No. 1 Simona Halep, No.9 Kiki Bertens and No.12 Elise Mertens on her way to the final.
