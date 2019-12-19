Briefly: Brewers add first baseman Smoak

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly reached an agreement with free agent first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year, $5 million deal.
ESPN reported the deal on Thursday.
The 33-year-old Smoak’s offensive production declined for the third straight season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019. He hit just .208 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs in 121 games. He missed 12 games in June with a left quad strain.
The veteran switch-hitter had a career season for the Blue Jays in 2017, earning his only All-Star nod while setting career highs in most offensive categories, including batting average (.270), home runs (38), RBIs (90) and games played (158).
However, he fell off the following season, hitting .242 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal won his second consecutive Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award and third overall, based on voting by other players, while Andy Murray was chosen the ATP’s 2019 comeback player of the year.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1, said in January he thought he would retire this season because of a bad hip. But he wound up having a second operation and returned to the tour, winning a singles title and a doubles title.
Other honorees from the men’s tour included U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini, chosen as most improved player after rising to No. 8 in the rankings from No. 54; 18-year-old Jannik Sinner, picked as newcomer of the year; and Gilles Cervara, who earned coach of the year honors after helping Daniil Medvedev reach nine finals, including a runner-up finish to Nadal at Flushing Meadows.
Kevin Anderson received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin is starting her Christmas racing break early by skipping a World Cup meeting in France this weekend. The three-time defending overall World Cup champion said she will now focus on preparing for Dec. 28-29 races in Austria.
Horse racing
California prosecutors found no evidence of animal cruelty or other crimes during an investigation into a spike in horse deaths at Santa Anita Park race track over the past year, according to a report.
A task force formed by the Los Angeles district attorney found the 49 deaths at the track during a 12-month period ending in June occurred at a rate higher than the national average, but lower than previous years in the past decade and lower than Churchill Downs in Kentucky.
District Attorney Jackie Lacey made two dozen recommendations for improving safety at racetracks and said she would sponsor legislation to make veterinary records more transparent for horses racing in California.
Olympics
Ukrainian weightlifter Oleksiy Torokhtiy has been stripped of the gold medal he won at the 2012 Olympics and banned for doping.
The International Olympic Committee said that the Ukrainian tested positive for the banned steroid turinabol when his sample from the 2012 London Games was retested using modern methods.
Iranian lifter Navab Nasirshelal is in line to inherit Torokhtiy’s gold in the men’s 105-kilogram category, but reallocating the medals still needs to be ratified by the IOC.