Briefly: Brewers add first baseman Smoak

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly reached an agreement with free agent first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year, $5 million deal.

ESPN reported the deal on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Smoak’s offensive production declined for the third straight season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019. He hit just .208 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs in 121 games. He missed 12 games in June with a left quad strain.

The veteran switch-hitter had a career season for the Blue Jays in 2017, earning his only All-Star nod while setting career highs in most offensive categories, including batting average (.270), home runs (38), RBIs (90) and games played (158).

However, he fell off the following season, hitting .242 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal won his second consecutive Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award and third overall, based on voting by other players, while Andy Murray was chosen the ATP’s 2019 comeback player of the year.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1, said in January he thought he would retire this season because of a bad hip. But he wound up having a second operation and returned to the tour, winning a singles title and a doubles title.