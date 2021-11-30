Briefly: Brewers add catching depth

The Milwaukee Brewers have added a pair of catchers by signing Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts.

Severino, 28, batted .248 with a .308 on-base percentage, 11 homers and a career-high 46 RBIs in 113 games with the Baltimore Orioles this past season. He hit .293 in 147 at-bats against left-handed pitching.

He’s a career .235 hitter with a .305 on-base percentage. Severino played for the Washington Nationals from 2015-18 before spending the last three seasons in Baltimore.

Sullivan has no major league experience but has spent six seasons playing in the minors for the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The 27-year-old Sullivan spent 2021 batting .223 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 90 games for the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate in Durham, North Carolina.

Milwaukee needed to find catchers to back up 2021 All-Star Omar Narváez after Manny Piña signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and Luke Maile became a free agent.

Piña had been with the Brewers since 2016 and hit .189 with a .293 on-base percentage, 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 75 games this past season. Maile hit .300 with three RBIs in 15 games.

• Javier Báez is nearing a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.

Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets last season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.

• The Chicago Cubs added another catcher on Tuesday, agreeing to a $13 million, two-year contract with Yan Gomes.

The Cubs have Willson Contreras at catcher, but he is eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can't reach a long-term deal this winter.

The 34-year-old Gomes played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 103 games.

A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized.

• The Chicago White Sox fortified their bullpen on Tuesday, announcing a $24 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kendall Graveman.

The 30-year-old Graveman is expected to pitch in front of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who had 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA in his first season with Chicago. The defending AL Central champions also have Craig Kimbrel, but he could be on the move after he faltered in a setup role with the White Sox.

• Former Chicago White Sox pitcher LaMarr Hoyt died at 66 on Tuesday.

The news was announced by former White Sox executive Dan Evans on Twitter. Hoyt won the AL Cy Young Award in 1983 as a member of the White Sox and finished his MLB career with a 3.99 ERA, 681 strikeouts and 98 wins. He played with the San Diego Padres for the final two seasons of his career, ending in 1986.

Football

The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive tackle Trysten Hill after the NFL suspended him two games for a postgame punch.

Hill, who will also be out two game checks, punched Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson after the Cowboys’ overtime loss on Thanksgiving.

Hill’s punch to Simpson’s face mask was strong enough to knock Simpson’s helmet off his head.

He’ll be available to return to the roster on Dec. 13.

Mixed martial arts

A court date was reset to January for former UFC champion Jon Jones to learn whether he'll face criminal charges following his September arrest on allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace.

Neither Jones nor attorneys were in court Tuesday when a judge pushed back the date for prosecutors to file a criminal complaint.

Jones' attorney's name was not reflected in the court record. Jones remains free on $8,000 bail.

