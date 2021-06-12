Briefly: Brewers acquire reliever Strickland from Angels

Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams again as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to see if he can regain his early-season form.
The Brewers announced Saturday they have acquired Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.
This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.
Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels. He didn’t have a decision for either team.
Strickland has a career record of 16-16 with a 3.29 ERA. Before this season, he had pitched for the San Francisco Giants (2014-18), Seattle Mariners (2019), Washington Nationals (2019) and New York Mets (2020).
In other moves Saturday, the Brewers placed outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the injured list with a strained right shoulder and recalled utilityman Tim Lopes from Class AAA Nashville. They also transferred third baseman Travis Shaw to the 60-day injured list.
College baseball
Jack Leiter had 10 strikeouts in seven innings and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt advanced to the College World Series with a 4-1 win over No. 13 seed East Carolina in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional.
Leiter (10-3) allowed two hits, one of them a solo home run to Josh Moylan in the seventh. It was the only run the Commodores (45-15) allowed during the series. Vanderbilt beat ECU 2-0 in Friday’s opener.
Vandy will make its fifth trip to Omaha, all coming since 2011, and will defend the title it won in 2019. The Pirates (44-17) dropped to 1-12 all-time in super regional games.
Soccer
Joel Pohjanpalo scored and Lukas Hradecky saved a penalty to give Finland a 1-0 victory over Denmark in a European Championship game at Copenhagen overshadowed by Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the field.
The game was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen needed urgent medical treatment near the end of the first half before being taken to a hospital. The Danish soccer federation said Eriksen was awake and in stable condition.
When play resumed, Pohjanpalo put Finland ahead against the run of play in the 60th minute when he rose above Joakim Maehle to head home a cross from Jere Uronen. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel got his hands on the ball but couldn’t keep it out.
It was Finland’s only effort on goal in the entire game as Denmark dominated throughout and finished with 23 total shots, although only six were on target.
Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field.
- West Ham manager David Moyes signed a three-year contract extension after a season in which he led the Premier League club to European qualification.
The resurgent Hammers achieved their highest Premier League points total in finishing sixth to earn a spot in next season’s Europa League. West Ham set club records with 19 wins and 65 points in the Premier League era.
The former Everton and Manchester United manager ranks fourth all-time in Premier League matches coached with 583, behind only Arsène Wenger, Alex Ferguson and former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp, the team said.