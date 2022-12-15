Briefly: Brewers acquire Miller from Guardians

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named and cash.

Miller, 26, batted .243 with six homers, 51 RBIs, a .301 on-base percentage and .351 slugging percentage in 130 games with the Guardians last season. He primarily played first base but also made appearances at second base and third.

The Brewers made room for Miller on the 40-man roster by designating catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment.

Cleveland’s decision to trade Miller comes after the Guardians signed first baseman Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract.

This represents a homecoming for Miller, who was born in the Milwaukee suburb of Mequon, Wisconsin.

“Owen is someone we are happy to add to our infield mix," Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. “He brings a combination of athleticism and versatility that helps enhance our depth across the diamond. And bringing home a hometown product is always a nice bonus.”

Miller’s ability to play multiple infield positions could help the Brewers make up for the loss of utilityman Jace Peterson, who signed a $9.5 million, two-year deal with the Oakland Athletics this week.

• The Guardians don't need Mike Zunino to be an All-Star, though they wouldn't mind if he became one again.

Cleveland needs him to hit and deepen its lineup, and Zunio has shown he's qualified.

The AL Central champions upgraded an offensive void on Thursday by signing Zunino to a $6 million, one-year contract. The 31-year-old hit a career-high 33 home runs for Tampa Bay in 2021, and the Guardians are confident he can provide some extra power for a team that hit just 127 homers last season.

Zunino's signing follows the Guardians locking up slugger Josh Bell, who has 130 homers in seven seasons and will bolster the middle of Cleveland's order.

• Gold Glove-winning centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier finalized a $9 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The 32-year-old slumped to a .228 average with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games this year in a season cut short by left hip surgery in August. Tampa Bay declined a $13 million option for 2023.

His addition provides some outfield stability after the departure of slugger Teoscar Hernández, who was traded to Seattle. The Blue Jays also allowed outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer to go free.

A three-time Gold Glove winner, Kiernaier has 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games, all with Tampa Bay.

Basketball

Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women's basketball team to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Games, has died. She was 79.

UCLA, where Moore was the women's head coach from 1977-93, announced Thursday that she died from cancer at home Wednesday night in Fullerton, California, surrounded by family and friends.

Moore was the first coach in women’s basketball history to lead teams from two different schools to national championships. She guided Cal State Fullerton to the Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics for Women title in 1970 and UCLA to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) title in 1978.

Moore was inducted in both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Football

When Ryan Walters was a high school quarterback, he wanted to replicate Drew Brees' trailblazing career path.

Now, Brees seems to be following Walters' lead.

One day after the 36-year-old Walters was introduced as Purdue's new coach, athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Brees would return to the campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU.

Bobinski said Brees will be a countable assistant coach under NCAA rules, allowing him to work with players on the field and help on the recruiting circuit, even though the job is, for now, temporary.

Tennis

Chilean tennis player Barbara Gatica Aviles has been banned from the sport for three years after admitting she was paid to deliberately lose a match in 2016, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday.

The 26-year-old Gatica Aviles, whose career-best WTA ranking is No. 158, was also fined $5,000.

“The charges relate to a match in 2016, which Gatica admitted losing deliberately in return for payment,” the ITIA said in a statement.

The agency did not specify which match or how much she was paid.

A hearing officer found Gatica Aviles guilty of violating three sections of the sport's anti-corruption rules. Her ban extends to Dec. 8, 2025.