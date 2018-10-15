Brian Snitker has a two-year contract for only the second time in his 43 years with the Atlanta Braves.
It's little wonder that Snitker, who turns 63 on Wednesday, said Monday he never assumed he'd be asked to return as manager even after leading Atlanta to a surprise NL East division title and its first playoff berth since 2013.
Snitker signed a two-year deal that includes a club option for 2021.
Snitker began his long run with the Braves as a minor league player in 1977 and spent 20 years as a minor league manager in addition to stints as Atlanta's bullpen coach and third base coach. He said his only previous two-year contract came when Bobby Cox became general manager in 1985.
Tennis
Simona Halep is back as the year-end No. 1 for the second year in a row, despite a back injury that doctors say could lead to a long-term problem.
Halep, who won her first major title at this year's French Open, clinched the year-end top tennis ranking, but may be forced to pull out of the upcoming Kremlin Cup and the season-ending WTA Finals because of a herniated disk.
The 27-year-old Halep had her best year on tour in 2018, reaching the Australian Open final and then winning her first Grand Slam title a few months later at Roland Garros. But she announced at the start of this month that she had an MRI exam after retiring from her first-round match at the China Open and the herniated disk problem was found.
Cycling
A member of American cycling team Trek-Segafredo was hospitalized with a concussion after going missing for several hours in northeastern Spain.
Director Steven De Jongh "did not sustain more serious injuries" after crashing in a training ride near the city of Girona, the team said.
A police helicopter found him lying unconscious in a ravine, but with a pulse and breathing. De Jongh's wife had called for help on Twitter, saying her husband went missing after going on his morning ride.
Soccer
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan is set to make his first appearance for the United States in 13 months when the Americans play Peru in an exhibition on Tuesday night.
The 34-year-old Guzan has not played for the U.S. since Sept. 5 last year, a 1-1 draw at Honduras in a World Cup qualifier. He has made 58 international appearances and was the No. 2 goalkeeper behind Tim Howard at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.
Zack Steffen, 23, had started the four previous matches under interim coach Dave Sarachan, but he left training camp last weekend because of a tight right hamstring.
Swimming
Two-time swimming world champion Filippo Magnini will have to wait longer to find out his fate in a doping case for which he risks a ban of eight years.
Magnini appeared before a court of Italy's anti-doping agency, but at the end of a four-hour hearing judges ruled additional time was needed and postponed their decision to Nov. 6.
Italy's anti-doping prosecutor has requested an eight-year ban for Magnini, and a four-year ban for his relay teammate Michele Santucci, who are both accused of using banned substances.
The pair was questioned by anti-doping authorities in October 2017 over their relationship with nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who has since been banned for 30 years for distributing illegal drugs.
Women's sports
A new women's international sports, entertainment and cultural festival is coming to Albany, N.Y.
The inaugural Aurora Games will be held at the Times Union Center in August 2019. The six-day event is to take place every two years.
Team and individual competitions featuring athletes from 15 countries will be held in basketball, tennis, figure skating, gymnastics, ice hockey and beach volleyball. Also part of the program will be musical performances, food tastings, sports clinics, autograph sessions and seminars.
The advisory board is chaired by Donna de Varona, a two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer. Also on the board are Olympic gymnastics champions Nadia Comaneci and Shannon Miller, former tennis star Chris Evert, Olympic track and field champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee and figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.
