The Atlanta Braves added a pair of free agents following their first division title in five years, agreeing to one-year contracts with third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Brian McCann.
Donaldson agreed to a $23 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday.
McCann’s deal was announced by Atlanta, where he became a seven-time All-Star from 2005-13. He got a $2 million, one-year contract to play near his home.
Donaldson was the AL MVP with Toronto in 2015 but has struggled since. He had a hip injury in 2016, was slowed by a strained right calf in 2017 and by shoulder inflammation and a calf strain this year. A three-time All-Star who turns 32 next month, Donaldson hit .246 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 52 games this year for Toronto and Cleveland, which acquired him on Aug. 31.
Football
Andy Dalton is out for the rest of the season with an injured thumb on his passing hand, another significant blow to a Cincinnati Bengals team that has fallen apart in the past month.
Dalton reached for a fumbled ball and had someone land on his right hand during a 35-20 rout by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Cincinnati’s fifth loss in its past six games.
Cincinnati (5-6) is without its quarterback or much hope that things will get much better down the stretch. The Bengals put Dalton on injured reserve after he had more tests and medical opinions Monday about the best way to get the thumb healed.
- The Detroit Lions put wide receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve after missing the past two games with a knee injury.
Jones’ absence leaves the Detroit receiving corps down another player. The Lions traded Golden Tate earlier this season. Second-year receiver Kenny Golladay has been impressive and figures to be the team’s most dangerous target the rest of the season.
- The Jacksonville Jag
- uars sacked offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Blake Bortles one day after the team’s seventh consecutive loss.
Coach Doug Marrone fired Hackett and benched Bortles, making sweeping changes to one of the league’s worst offenses. Marrone promoted quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich to offensive coordinator as well as backup quarterback Cody Kessler.
Hockey
Caught at a crossroads between a full-blown rebuild and a legitimate playoff push, the Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Ron Hextall, the latest front-office leader to fail to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 44 years.
Coach Dave Hakstol has now lost his biggest backer and his job clearly is in danger. The Flyers have a 10-11-2 record and have lost five of six. They are fresh off a 6-0 loss to Toronto in which an organization once stamped as “Broad Street Bullies” played without a penalty.
Tennis
The Big Three is the year-end top three, something that last happened in 2014.
With Novak Djokovic at No. 1, Rafael Nadal at No. 2 and Roger Federer at No. 3 on Monday, that trio of tennis greats leads the season’s final ATP rankings for the seventh time.
This is the first time, though, that each of those three men spent some time at No. 1 during the same year. The seven changes there were the most since 1999, when there were eight.
