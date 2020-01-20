Briefly: Braves ink Hernandez to minor league deal

Braves sign Hernandez to minor league deal

Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training.

Hernández, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Hernández was among the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, a stretch that included six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award.

Soccer

Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley needs surgery on his right ankle and likely will be sidelined about four months.

Bradley was hurt during Major League Soccer’s championship game on Nov. 10 when Seattle’s Román Torres attempted a shot and hit the ankle with his follow-through.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0