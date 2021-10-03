Briefly: Brady returns, conquers New England

Tom Brady brought two decades of touchdown passes, victories and championships to New England.
He returned and reminded his former team what they're missing.
Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns, but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat the team he led to six Lombardi trophies. Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1).
Brady broke Drew Brees' NFL career passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.
New England had a chance to win, but Nick Folk's 56-yard field-goal try hit the left upright with less than a minute to play. The Patriots are 1-3 for the first time since 2001. Bill Belichick dropped to 8-12 since Brady left New England.
Patriots rookie Mac Jones finished 31 of 40 for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
Soccer
Defender John Brooks will miss the United States' three World Cup qualifiers this month because of a back injury.
Wolfsburg coach Mark van Bommel said Monday that the 28-year-old Brooks will not travel from Germany to Texas, where the Americans play Jamaica on Thursday night. The U.S. team then confirmed Brooks had been dropped.
Brooks started the Americans' first three qualifiers in September and is among the few veterans of the team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
The U.S. also is missing star attacker Christian Pulisic (ankle) and midfielder Gio Reyna (hamstring), who have not recovered from injuries suffered during last month's qualifiers.
• Following the resignation of the National Women's Soccer League commissioner amid a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a three-woman executive committee has been formed to oversee league operations.
The NWSL also launched an independent investigation Sunday into its handling of abuse claims. The league was rocked this week when two former players came forward with allegations of harassment, including sexual coercion, against North Carolina Courage coach Raul Riley.
Riley was immediately fired by the Courage, and both FIFA and U.S. Soccer opened investigations into why he was able to continue coaching even after the players brought their concerns to the league.
The NWSL called off its games this weekend and Baird stepped down Friday night.
In addition to the NWSL's announcement, U.S. Soccer said it had retained former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to lead its investigation into abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer. Yates now works in the private practice.
Golf
Sam Burns ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch to start the back nine and pulled away for a 5-under 67 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory this year.
Burns seized control with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th, a 5-iron to 15 feet that set up a two-putt birdie on the next hole and then a perfect pitch from behind the green on the reachable par-4 15th for a tap-in birdie.
Staked to a two-shot lead going down the 18th, he took a safe bogey from the greenside bunker to secure a one-shot win over resurgent Nick Watney and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young.
• Celine Boutier birdied two of her last three holes for an 8-under 63 and won the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday when South Korea's best two players faltered down the stretch.
Starting the final round five shots behind, Boutier ran off six birdies on the front nine of the windy Bayside Course at Seaview to join a growing list of contenders.
The 27-year-old from France holed a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 and then birdied the par-5 18th from 5 feet to set the target at 14-under 199.
Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park, who shared the lead going into the final round, couldn't catch her.
Running
Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols.
Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday.
But as a precaution Lemma was taken back to his hotel after completing the 26.2-mile route in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second.
In the women's race, Joyciline Jepkosgei was victorious on her debut after opting to to compete in London over the defense of her New York title next month. The Kenyan won in 2:17:43.