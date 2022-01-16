Briefly: Brady, Bucs bulldoze Eagles

Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11 in a record 46 postseason starts.

Brady completed 29 of 37 passes without an interception while extending his postseason record for TD passes to 85.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. It's not clear where he will go from there. Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco or his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and would likely be greeted with a hero's welcome.

The No. 1-ranked tennis star has spent the past 10 days at the center of a dizzying drama over his vaccination status that has polarized opinion worldwide and struck a chord in Australia, where coronavirus cases are surging.

The 34-year-old said he was “extremely disappointed” by a court's decision Sunday that led to his deportation. But he added that he respected the ruling and would cooperate with authorities.

Basketball

Pascal Siakam had 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second career triple-double and the Toronto Raptors overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat the cold-shooting Milwaukee Bucks 103-96 on Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points, making all 17 of his free throws but going 6 of 17 from the field. He didn’t play in the previous two games with Toronto this season, with the Raptors winning 97-93 in Toronto on Dec. 2 and 117-111 in Milwaukee on Jan. 5.

The Bucks were missing guard Jrue Holiday for a fifth straight game as he deals with a sore left ankle. Toronto was playing without Gary Trent Jr. (swollen left ankle) and Scottie Barnes (right knee).

Golf

Jed Morgan has made his fourth tournament as a professional a memorable one.

Morgan dominated his rivals at the Australian PGA championship to shoot a final-round 3-under 69 and win the tournament at his home Royal Queensland Golf Club by 11 strokes.

The 22-year-old Morgan finished with a 72-hole total of 22-under 266. Greg Norman’s pair of eight-shot wins in 1984 and 1985 was the previous biggest margin of victory in an Australian PGA Championship.

Soccer

Rafa Benitez was fired by Everton after 200 days in charge on Sunday with a brutal 40-word statement that offered no thanks to the manager whose appointment was always contentious with fans.

The Spaniard never overcame his successful association with Liverpool, whose stadium is only a mile from Goodison Park across Stanley Park, and his position became increasingly untenable as Everton sunk closer to the relegation zone.

