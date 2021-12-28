Briefly: Bowl game cancelations rising

Tuesday night’s SDCCU Holiday Bowl game between No. 18 North Carolina State and UCLA was canceled, Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville confirmed.

UCLA’s football Twitter account announced it was unable to participate in what was scheduled to be the first football game played at Petco Park.

“The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program.”

Earlier, Bruce Feldman, part of Fox’s broadcast crew for the game, tweeted, “The Bruins D-Line room has been decimated by COVID issues. The Bruins were down to two interior linemen (Monday) for this game with a converted LB as the back-up noce guard, and were set to play but then had more COVID issues today.”

This is the fifth bowl game canceled within the past week.

The other canceled games were Friday’s Hawaii Bowl (because of Hawaii), Monday’s Military Bowl (Boston College), Wednesday’s Fenway Bowl (Virginia) and this week’s Arizona Bowl (Boise State). Texas A&M had to withdraw from Friday’s Gator Bowl because of COVID issues, but Rutgers was found as a replacement to play Wake Forest in the game. Central Michigan, which was to play Boise State in the Arizona Bowl, was shifted to the Sun Bowl to play Washington State after Miami had to pull out of the El Paso game.

• Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett are also bypassing the game, coach Ryan Day said during the Buckeyes' visit to Disneyland to celebrate their New Year’s Day showdown against Pac-12 champion Utah.

• This basketball season is starting to feel a lot like the last one.

Games are being postponed or canceled seemingly by the minute. Schedulers are scrambling to find replacements. Dozens of teams have gone on COVID-19 pause.

The Atlantic Coast Conference scrapped three games, including two with No. 2 Duke. The Big East ditched on four games, including No. 23 Xavier against UConn, and four more on the women's side. The No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Arizona women also had games postponed this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

Some teams have been able to find quick replacements, like No. 6 Kansas, which swapped out for Nevada Wednesday night after Harvard was hit with COVID-19 protocols.

Other teams have not, extending their Christmas breaks.

Basketball

Kyrie Irving is a step closer to making his season debut.

The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, have cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols — a major step toward getting them back on the court.

Irving has not played this season, largely because of his decision not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and the Nets initially not being willing to have the perennial All-Star with them on a part-time basis.

Durant hasn't played since Dec. 16, but he has missed only three games so far because the Nets had three others postponed due to their virus issues. Aldridge has not played since Dec. 12, missing five games.

Football

Carson Wentz is expected to miss Sunday's key game against Las Vegas after the Indianapolis Colts placed their starting quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether Wentz tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact to someone else who had tested positive.

But Wentz is unvaccinated and NFL protocols require players who test positive to sit out 10 days. While the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day quarantine period and masking over the second five days, it's unclear if the NFL will change its requirements.

The timing couldn't be worse for the Colts, who have rebounded from a 1-4 start to win eight of their past 10. They can clinch one of the seven AFC playoff spots with a win over the Raiders.

Hockey

USA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women’s under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January.

It’s the second consecutive year the tournament has been canceled. The 2021 event was also scrapped because of the pandemic.

USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher called it “a critical event for the future of women’s hockey” and an important one for players and staff involved.

The IIHF's announcement last week — two days before the start of the men's world junior tournament that was not affected by the cancellations — sparked outrage across the hockey community. U.S. star Kendall Coyne called it unacceptable and tweeted, “Figure out how to safely play the U18 Worlds this season.”

• The U.S. was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The U.S. as a result was unable to play Tuesday under tournament rules.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said the team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to determine the status of the Americans' next game scheduled for Wednesday against Sweden. Switzerland was awarded a 1-0 victory over the U.S. from the forfeit.

Tennis

Still regaining his form from a wrist injury, former finalist Dominic Thiem announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead begin his 2022 season in South America.

Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and also missed Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 17. Thiem reached the final in Melbourne in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic.

