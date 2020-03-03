Briefly: Bouye reportedly headed to Denver

The Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft, according to reports.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL's new league year begins March 18.

The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.

Bouye has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.

Golf

The Augusta National Golf Club's footprint in Augusta continues to increase.

A club-affiliated corporate entity has acquired more than $6 million worth of real estate in recent weeks, The Augusta Chronicle reported. That includes a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on Washington Road and several homes in the West Terrace neighborhood.