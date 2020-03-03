Briefly: Bouye reportedly headed to Denver

The Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft, according to reports.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL's new league year begins March 18.
The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.
Bouye has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.
Golf
The Augusta National Golf Club's footprint in Augusta continues to increase.
A club-affiliated corporate entity has acquired more than $6 million worth of real estate in recent weeks, The Augusta Chronicle reported. That includes a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on Washington Road and several homes in the West Terrace neighborhood.
The eight properties, totaling just over three acres, will be added to the more than $200 million in west Augusta land the club has acquired during a two-decade long campaign to expand its boundaries, the newspaper reported.
Soccer
The Portland Thorns acquired veteran U.S. national team defender Becky Sauerbrunn from the Utah Royals.
The Royals acquired defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money, with the possibility of additional allocation money if future conditions are met.
Sauerbrunn is in Orlando, Florida with the national team, preparing for the SheBelieves Cup tournament. The United States opens the tournament on Thursday night against England.
Paralympics
A wheelchair rugby test event for the Tokyo Paralympics was called off because of the virus outbreak.
The Japan wheelchair rugby championships, which doubled as the test event, were to take place on March 12-15 in Tokyo.
But the Japan Para Sports Association and the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation canceled the event in line with Japan government policy discouraging large-crowd events this month in a move aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.
Tokyo Paralympics organizers said in a statement they would hold a wheelchair rugby test event in April “in some form” without any overseas teams.
Horse racing
Tim Ritvo is out as chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, which runs Santa Anita, where a large number of horse deaths has provoked a crisis in the sport.
The company announced the move Monday, saying that Ritvo left the same day to “pursue new opportunities.” His departure is one of several changes that have occurred in TSG's executive ranks.
Ritvo arrived at Santa Anita in 2017 after a string of successes as general manager at TSG-owned Gulfstream Park in Florida. He also led operations at the Maryland Jockey Club.
Ritvo's tenure included the crisis involving horse deaths at Santa Anita for which no single cause has been found.