Briefly: Bonds, Clemens in final HOF bids

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them, are in the bottom of the last inning in their Hall of Fame bids. Either they get in Tuesday — and it’s going to be close — or Cooperstown may elude them entirely.

David Ortiz knows a thing or two about clutch swings late in the game. But he might put this one away in his first at-bat.

Bonds, Clemens and Ortiz appear to be the only players with a chance at Hall of Fame enshrinement when results are unveiled Tuesday, with Ortiz most likely to get in on his first try.

Bonds and Clemens are in their 10th and final year on the ballot for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Due largely to allegations of performance-enhancing drug use, they have been unable to reach the 75% threshold to earn a place among baseball’s greats.

Basketball

War Eagle is flying high over men's college basketball for the first time in history.

A barely ranked afterthought to begin the season, Auburn climbed past Gonzaga to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win, then scooped up 45 of 61 first-place votes to become the nation's top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.

The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 with 15 first-place votes. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote.

Football

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is getting a second interview for the vacant New York Giants head coaching job before some candidates have gotten a chance for a first meeting.

The Giants confirmed on Monday that Daboll will meet with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday at the team's headquarters in the Meadowlands sports complex.

Daboll was first interviewed on a video call on Friday, hours after Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager, was hired to replace the retired Dave Gettleman.

Schoen and ownership also interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo over the weekend. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was scheduled to be interviewed Monday for the job that opened when Joe Judge was fired on Jan. 11 after a 4-13 season, and a 10-23 overall record.

New York also has indicated it will speak with current Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham and recently fired Miami coach Brian Flores about the job.

• Georgia's Lovasea Carroll is leaving the national champions and joining South Carolina's football program.

Carroll posted his decision Monday on social media. Carroll was moved from running back to the secondary by the Bulldogs and is expected to return to the offensive backfield with the Gamecocks.

Carroll, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound freshman from Warrenton, Georgia, posted a photo of himself in a Gamecocks' uniform with the words, “Committed, Lovasea Carroll, South Carolina,” across the bottom.

Carroll played in four games in the secondary for the Bulldogs last season. He finished the season with three tackles and a pass breakup.

Tennis

Top-ranked player Novak Djokovic could be allowed to defend his French Open title under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted by the French government, even if he is still not vaccinated when the clay-court Grand Slam starts in May.

Under the law that took effect on Monday, anyone who has proof they tested positive within the previous six months is exempt from having to show a vaccine pass. That suggests Djokovic could play in the French Open in May and June, the next Grand Slam tournament, because he has said he tested positive in mid-December.

The French sports ministry was not immediately available to answer questions from The Associated Press on Djokovic.

Djokovic was deported from Australia and barred from playing in the Australian Open this month for not meeting the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.

