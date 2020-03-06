Briefly: Blaney, Penske agree to new deal

Ryan Blaney’s future is secure with Team Penske and his present looks pretty good, too.
The NASCAR points leader is off to the best start of his career and was rewarded Friday when Team Penske announced it had agreed to a multiyear extension with the 26-year-old driver. He would have been a free agent at the end of the season.
It’s been an emotional few weeks for Blaney, who finished second at the Daytona 500 in February but was involved in a harrowing accident on the final lap that involved fellow Ford driver Ryan Newman. Blaney was the driver who tried to push Newman to the win and instead hooked Newman’s car that resulted in an airborne, fiery crash.
Newman walked out of the hospital less than 48 hours later and was at the track Friday, though he doesn’t know when he will be able to return to racing. Blaney saw Newman on Thursday for the first time at a Ford team-building event at Arizona State and said there was a good conversation about everything from Newman’s recovery to the crash to how to keep improving safety in NASCAR.
Blaney has three career Cup victories and has qualified for the playoffs three times. He finished seventh in the standings in 2019.
Golf
Rory McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world who hasn’t finished out of the top 10 in any tournament since September, shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday morning in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Fla.
Matt Every, the No. 309 player in the world whose only two PGA Tour victories in 237 starts were back-to-back at Bay Hill, played in the tough afternoon wind and was one shot better with a 65.
Scottie Scheffler boosted his bid for a Masters invitation with a bogey-free 67 and joined Talor Gooch two shots behind.
Another Masters hopeful, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, was in the group at 68 along with Keith Mitchell and Graeme McDowell. Edgerton native Steve Stricker shot a 72.
- The European Tour lost another tournament on its schedule this year because of the new coronavirus, saying the Kenya government has suspended all international meetings and conferences until a further review in a month.
The tour already has postponed tournaments in Malaysia and China that were scheduled for April.
The Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur had been scheduled for April 16-19. The China Open in Shenzhen had been set for April 23-26.
Obituary
Henri Richard, the speedy and durable center who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday. He was 84.
He was better known as the younger brother of superstar Maurice “Rocket” Richard and was nicknamed the Pocket Rocket for his 5-foot-7, 160-pound frame.
Henri Richard played 1,256 regular-season games, another Canadiens record. He scored 358 goals and had 1,046 points, third in team history behind Guy Lafleur (1,246) and Jean Beliveau (1,219). He added 129 points in 180 playoff games.