The Chicago Blackhawks traded Artem Anisimov to Ottawa on Tuesday in exchange for Zack Smith, a swap of 31-year-old forwards.
Anisimov played four seasons for the Blackhawks, scoring 77 goals and adding 78 assists in 291 games, including 15 goals and 22 assists last season. The Russian has also played with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets over 11 years in the NHL.
Smith played 70 games last season for the Senators, scoring nine goals and adding a career-high 19 assists. The Canadian has played his entire 11-season NHL career with the Senators with 94 goals and 99 assists in 612 career games. Smith was placed on waivers last September only to go unclaimed. He had nine goals and 19 assists for the rebuilding Senators last season.
Smith's contract has an annual salary cap hit of $3.25 million. He is signed through the 2020-21 season.
• The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Haydn Fleury to a one-year contract worth $850,000.
The 23-year-old skated in 20 regular-season games with the Hurricanes along with nine playoff games last season. He also saw significant action with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League.
Carolina took Fleury with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 draft. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman has nine assists in 87 NHL regular-season games for his career.
Basketball
A lawyer convicted of swindling NBA star Charles Barkley and using the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to bolster an investment scam has been sentenced to five years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre also ordered Donald Watkins to pay about $14 million in restitution during a hearing Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala.
Prosecutors were seeking a prison sentence of 17½ years for the 70-year-old Watkins and 6½ years for his son, Donald Watkins Jr. Both were convicted on fraud charges earlier this year.
Prosecutors say the two men stole more than $15 million from investors and a bank.
Witnesses including Barkley testified during trial about losing money in the scheme. Rice testified that Watkins wrongly used her name in promoting an energy business at the heart of the case.
• The New York Knicks finalized contracts with Marcus Morris and Reggie Bullock, two of their offseason additions.
The forwards join Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton and Wayne Ellington as free agents who the Knicks hope will improve what was the NBA's worst team last season.
Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 75 games last season for Boston, his fifth straight season scoring more than 10 points per game.
Bullock averaged 11.3 points while playing for Detroit and the Los Angeles Lakers.
High schools
The Ohio Supreme Court is keeping the door open for a court challenge of reforms aimed at leveling the playing field for public and private school sports teams.
The court on Tuesday ruled that a Hamilton County judge can properly consider a challenge by a Catholic school athletic league to "competitive balance" rules implemented by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
The rules addressed the athletic dominance of private schools, which can draw student-athletes from a larger geographic area.
The Greater Catholic League Coed Division and Roger Bacon High School sued to challenge a new formula that reclassifies teams for state tournaments beyond enrollment numbers.
The athletic association had argued that the courts couldn't interfere to change a bylaw voted in by member schools.
