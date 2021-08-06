Briefly: Blackhawks sign Hagel to 3-year deal

Messi called PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is also from Argentina, on Thursday, sources said.

The source said PSG was assessing the potential revenue that could be generated by signing Messi while also paying him a huge salary and complying with soccer’s financial regulations.

Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that can afford the 34-year-old Messi’s salary.

Messi was set to make about $82 million per year under his new Barcelona contract by taking a 50% pay cut, but it was never signed. Barcelona said on Thursday that despite reaching an agreement with Messi on the new terms, the Spanish league intervened because the club would not be complying with salary cap regulations.

Golf

Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at Memphis, Tenn.

English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127.

Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season.