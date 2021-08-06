Briefly: Blackhawks sign Hagel to 3-year deal

Brandon Hagel is staying in Chicago after his solid rookie season, agreeing to a three-year contract with the Blackhawks.
The team announced the deal with the restricted free agent on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.5 million.
Hagel, who turns 23 on Aug. 27, used his high motor to earn regular minutes with the team last season. He finished with nine goals and 15 assists in 52 games.
Hagel was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on March 11, 2020.
- The New York Islanders and defenseman Adam Pelech agreed on an eight-year contract.
Pelech, who turns 27 this month, had four goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season. He added a goal and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup playoff games in helping New York advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive year.
The Islanders selected Pelech in the third round of the 2012 NHL draft. He has 16 goals and 59 assists in 303 career NHL games along with two goals and 10 assists in 48 career playoff games.
Soccer
Barcelona’s announcement that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club set Paris Saint-Germain scrambling to figure out if it could sign the most desired free agent in soccer history.
Messi called PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is also from Argentina, on Thursday, sources said.
The source said PSG was assessing the potential revenue that could be generated by signing Messi while also paying him a huge salary and complying with soccer’s financial regulations.
Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that can afford the 34-year-old Messi’s salary.
Messi was set to make about $82 million per year under his new Barcelona contract by taking a 50% pay cut, but it was never signed. Barcelona said on Thursday that despite reaching an agreement with Messi on the new terms, the Spanish league intervened because the club would not be complying with salary cap regulations.
Golf
Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at Memphis, Tenn.
English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127.
Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season.
Ian Poulter (66), Scottie Scheffler (65) and Sam Burns (64) were 10 under, and Louis Oosthuizen (64) and Bryson DeChambeau (66) were 9 under. DeChambeau missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test for COVID-19.
English opened the World Golf Championships event Thursday with a 62 to match his lowest PGA Tour score and entered the second round with a two-stroke advantage over a foursome that included Poulter.
- Joel Dahmen scored 16 points with eight birdies in a bogey-free round Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.
Players receive 8 points for an albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie and 0 for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.
Stephan Jaeger of Germany was second with 14 points. Scott Harrington was third at 13, Michael Thompson and Emiliano Grillo had 12, and Roger Sloan 11.