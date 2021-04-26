Briefly: Blackhawks' scrappy Shaw hangs up skates

Andrew Shaw was the scrappy “mutt” on a star-studded team, a gritty fan favorite who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups. Now, he is calling it a career.
Shaw announced his retirement Monday on the advice of doctors after multiple concussions over the course of his career.
The forward from Belleville, Ontario, played 10 seasons in the NHL, seven with Chicago sandwiched around three with Montreal. In all, the fifth-round draft pick in 2011 piled up 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 penalty minutes as he brought a grinding, pesky presence to the front line. The stats he was likely most proud of: A career plus-24 and 14 game-winning goals.
It was because of that love of the game the 29-year-old Shaw hoped he would be able to play again after he suffered his latest concussion Feb. 9 against Dallas. He also realized at the time he might have to retire. He wound up appearing in 14 games this season, scoring two goals.
He spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015.
Golf
Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round on Sunday in Avondale, Louisiana.
Smith and Leishman won with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and missed an 11-foot par putt.
The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour's lone regular-season team event. Oosthuizen and Schwartzel, a shot ahead entering the day, but the shot a 71. The South Africans had three pars and two bogeys.
It's Smith's third career victory — second at the Zurich team event — and best result since tying for second at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters last November. It's also was his sixth top 10 since the current tour season started last October. Smith's last victory came at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii.
It was Leishman's sixth career victory, his best result since tying for fifth at the Masters this month and his first win since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.
Peter Uihlein and Richy Werenski shot a 67, with six birdies and one bogey, to shoot up the leaderboard from 18th to third. Billy Horschel and former LSU player Sam Burns shot a 69 to tie for fourth with Brandt Snedeker-Keith Mitchell and Brendan Steele-Kegan Bradley.
College basketball
Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women's basketball team.
Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.
The 58-year-old coach inherits an LSU team that went 9-13 last season and hasn't made it past the Sweet 16 since 2007. She became the fastest coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins — needing only 700 games to do it.
Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.
Obituary
John Konrads, who set 26 individual freestyle swimming world records and won an Olympic gold medal in 1960, has died, the Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced Monday. He was 78.
At the age of 14, Konrads was a reserve for Australia's Olympic swim team at the 1956 Melbourne Games. Four years later Konrads won the 1,500-meter freestyle gold and two bronze medals at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. He was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985.