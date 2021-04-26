Briefly: Blackhawks' scrappy Shaw hangs up skates

Andrew Shaw was the scrappy “mutt” on a star-studded team, a gritty fan favorite who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups. Now, he is calling it a career.

Shaw announced his retirement Monday on the advice of doctors after multiple concussions over the course of his career.

The forward from Belleville, Ontario, played 10 seasons in the NHL, seven with Chicago sandwiched around three with Montreal. In all, the fifth-round draft pick in 2011 piled up 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 penalty minutes as he brought a grinding, pesky presence to the front line. The stats he was likely most proud of: A career plus-24 and 14 game-winning goals.

It was because of that love of the game the 29-year-old Shaw hoped he would be able to play again after he suffered his latest concussion Feb. 9 against Dallas. He also realized at the time he might have to retire. He wound up appearing in 14 games this season, scoring two goals.

He spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015.

Golf

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round on Sunday in Avondale, Louisiana.