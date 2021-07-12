Briefly: Blackhawks planning to trade Keith

As unfathomable as it may sound in Chicago, Duncan Keith will end his NHL career wearing something other than a Blackhawks sweater.
A three-time Stanley Cup champion and the senior member of the Hawks at 37, Keith will be traded to the Edmonton Oilers, multiple reports said Monday, closing the chapter on a 16-season run in Chicago.
Keith joins Brent Seabrook, Brandon Saad, Andrew Shaw and Corey Crawford as players departing within the last year who helped the Hawks win at least two Cups.
The Oilers will send defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick to the Hawks for Keith, according to reports.
Jones had four assists and a minus-7 rating in 33 games for the Oilers last season. The Arlington, Texas, native and left-handed shooter is the younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones and the son of former NBA player Popeye Jones. Caleb Jones was a fourth-round pick in 2015.
Football
Former NFL player Jake Bequette on Monday announced he’s challenging Arkansas Sen. John Boozman in next year’s Republican primary.
Bequette, an Army veteran and former Razorbacks player, launched his bid with a online video touting his football and military background. Bequette, 32, played for three games for the New England Patriots in 2012 and five games the following season.
Boozman was first elected to the seat in 2010 and was reelected in 2016.
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. formally announced that they will fight Aug. 21 in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sport’s most dominant current champions.
Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) will fight for Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight titles when they meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines. He hasn’t fought since July 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision for his third consecutive victory.
Tennis
Slovak qualifier Rebecca Sramkova upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open.
It was another early exit for Kvitova after she was defeated by Sloane Stephens in the first round of Wimbledon, the Grand Slam she had won twice.
In other first-round games, seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic of Serbia knocked out Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3 while ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium defeated Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.
Soccer
Bayern Munich said the injury which forced Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup last week was a torn ankle ligament but that he won’t need surgery.
Davies flew back to Munich from the tournament in the United States on Friday after he was hurt in training ahead of Canada’s opening game.