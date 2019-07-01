The Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Robin Lehner and forward Ryan Carpenter to free-agent deals, continuing an active summer for the team after it missed the playoffs for the second straight year.
The Blackhawks also traded for defensemen Olli Maatta and Calvin de Haan last month, and brought back pesky forward Andrew Shaw in another deal with Montreal.
Lehner got a $5 million, one-year contract after he earned a career-high 25 wins last season with the New York Islanders. He also had a 2.13 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and six shutouts.
The 28-year-old Carpenter agreed to a three-year contract, giving the Blackhawks another forward who can help on special teams after they finished last in the NHL with a 72.7 penalty-kill percentage.
• Former Columbus Blue Jacket Artemi Panarin signed a seven-year, $81.5 million deal with the New York Rangers, general manager Jeff Gorton confirmed. The scoring winger reportedly turned down more money from the Islanders, among others.
The 27-year-old Panarin had 28 goals and 59 assists last season while helping Columbus get the last wild card in the Eastern Conference and then beat Presidents Trophy-winning Tampa Bay to advance to the second round.
Panarin, who won the Calder Trophy with Chicago as the league's top rookie, has career totals of 116 goals and 204 assists in 322 games over four seasons with Blue Jackets and Blackhawks.
Football
Former Super Bowl hero Mark Rypien, who announced last year that he believes he suffered brain damage while playing in the NFL that caused him to behave violently at times, pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic violence against his wife.
Rypien was taken to the Spokane County Jail on Sunday afternoon after his arrest near a bank on the north side of the city. A witness who saw the couple called police and said Rypien's wife alleged he had struck her. She was evaluated and did not need medical treatment, police said.
Rypien, 56, was released without bail; his next court appearance was scheduled for July 31. Prosecutors initially asked for a no-contact order between Rypien and his wife at the brief hearing, but she argued against that.
Rypien, who played for the Washington Redskins, announced last year he believes he has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, caused by repeated concussions while playing in the NFL. He said he believes this condition caused him to have erratic and violent behavior.
Soccer
Marcus Rashford signed a four-year deal at Manchester United as the Premier League team tied down one of its most gifted young players.
The 21-year-old England striker now has a contract at United until 2023, with the option of a further year.
Rashford, who is locally born, emerged as the first-choice striker for manager Old Gunnar Solskjaer in the closing weeks of last season and is likely to fill that role again next season with Romelu Lukaku potentially leaving United.
