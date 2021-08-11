Briefly: Blackhawks goalie Esposito dies at 78

Tony Esposito made an immediate mark on the Chicago Blackhawks and a lasting impression on the NHL.
Esposito, the pioneering Hall of Famer who spent almost his entire 16-year career with the Blackhawks, died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78.
Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then left unprotected with the Canadiens deep in goalies and taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft for $25,000, an investment that paid immediate dividends for a team that was coming off a last-place finish in its division.
Esposito helped lead the Blackhawks to first place, showcasing his butterfly style to post a 2.17 goals-against average and 15 shutouts, still a modern record for an NHL goalie. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.
Tennis
After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal said Wednesday he was also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months.
The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the U.S. Open. Nadal won the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time he entered.
Milos Raonic, who has a heel injury, also pulled out of Cincinnati on Wednesday. Other stars not playing include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin.
The 35-year-old Nadal played last week in Washington, winning his match against Jack Sock and losing to Lloyd Harris — both in three sets. Nadal was bothered by the foot there.
The Western & Southern Open starts Saturday. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 30 in New York.
• Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open in Toronto, defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain.
On the women's side in Montreal, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, the No. 2 seed, beat qualifier Harriet Dart 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted just over two hours.
Also in Montreal, Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova, while Johanna Konta — returning from a tough bout with COVID-19 — defeated Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set. Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Carol Zhao.
On the men's side, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat France's Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-7 (13), 6-1, while Casper Ruud of Norway topped veteran Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. American John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Golf
Willie Mack III ran off three early birdies to pull away and closed with an 8-under 64 for a six-shot victory in the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship at Duluth, Ga.
It capped a memorable seven months for Mack, who received sponsor exemptions to two PGA Tour events on the West Coast Swing, and then made the cut in his last two PGA Tour starts at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic.
Patrick Newcombe had a 69 to finish second. Tim O'Neal (70) and Aaron Beverly (71) were another shot back and tied for third.
Mack finished the 36-hole event at 15-under 129.
The Tour Championship was the 11th event of the 2021 season on the Advocates Professional Golf Association. TPC Sugarloaf is the sixth TPC property that has hosted APGA Tour events this year in a partnership with the PGA Tour.
The APGA Tour was established to prepare Blacks and other minorities to compete at the highest levels of professional golf.
Obituary
Olivia Podmore, a track cyclist for New Zealand who competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, has died. She was 24.
Cycling New Zealand said Podmore died “suddenly” Monday but did not disclose a cause or other details.