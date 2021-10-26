Briefly: Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns after sexual assault probe

Chicago Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned Tuesday after an investigation commissioned by the team found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.
The results of the independent review by Jenner & Block were handed over to the Blackhawks on Monday, and team CEO Danny Wirtz said the report "is both disturbing and difficult to read."
Former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, who ran the investigation, said Tuesday that Bowman, former team president John McDonough, hockey operations executive Al MacIsaac, former executive vice president Jay Blunk and then-assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff met with then-coach Joel Quenneville and mental skills coach Jim Gary to discuss allegations that then assistant coach Brad Aldrich had assaulted a player.
The investigation was commissioned by the team after two lawsuits were filed against the Blackhawks: one alleging sexual assault by assistant coach Aldrich during the team's Stanley Cup run and another filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan. Aldrich left the Blackhawks after the 2009-10 season.
College football
Texas Tech never made the Top 25 in two-plus seasons under Matt Wells, and hasn't been higher than 24th since predecessor Kliff Kingsbury's splashy debut eight years ago.
Athletics director Kirby Hocutt, who hired and fired them both, again is looking for a coach to get the program where he thinks it should be.
Wells was fired Monday despite the chance to get his first winning record at Texas Tech. His dismissal came two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss to Kansas State that dropped them to 0-2 at home in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) didn't win consecutive league games under Wells, who came from Utah State, and went 13-17 overall and 7-16 in conference under Wells.
Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, another former Texas Tech quarterback, will make his debut as interim coach Saturday as Texas Tech visits No. 4 Oklahoma to start a season-ending stretch against four currently ranked teams.
Soccer
The owners of Kansas City's professional women's soccer team announced they plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team.
The stadium for Kansas City NWSL will be the first built in the U.S. specifically for a women's soccer team.
Kansas City NWSL owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced the 11,000-seat stadium will be built along the Missouri River close to downtown Kansas City. It will be privately financed.
Construction is expected to start next spring or summer, with the stadium ready for use by 2024.
Boxing
British heavyweight Dillian Whyte wants his next fight to be against Tyson Fury for the world title instead of rescheduling his canceled bout with Otto Wallin.
Whyte last week pulled out of his scheduled fight with Wallin this Saturday, citing a shoulder injury.
Whyte holds the WBC interim title and is next in line to fight Fury, the WBC champion who retained his belt by beating Deontay Wilder this month to complete their trilogy.
Wallin and his promoter, Dmitriy Salita, are pushing for the fight against Whyte to be rescheduled, with the Swedish boxer wanting an independent doctor to look at whether the British heavyweight's injury is genuine.