Briefly: Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns after sexual assault probe

Texas Tech never made the Top 25 in two-plus seasons under Matt Wells, and hasn't been higher than 24th since predecessor Kliff Kingsbury's splashy debut eight years ago.

Athletics director Kirby Hocutt, who hired and fired them both, again is looking for a coach to get the program where he thinks it should be.

Wells was fired Monday despite the chance to get his first winning record at Texas Tech. His dismissal came two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss to Kansas State that dropped them to 0-2 at home in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) didn't win consecutive league games under Wells, who came from Utah State, and went 13-17 overall and 7-16 in conference under Wells.

Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, another former Texas Tech quarterback, will make his debut as interim coach Saturday as Texas Tech visits No. 4 Oklahoma to start a season-ending stretch against four currently ranked teams.

Soccer

The owners of Kansas City's professional women's soccer team announced they plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team.

The stadium for Kansas City NWSL will be the first built in the U.S. specifically for a women's soccer team.