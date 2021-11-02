Briefly: Blackhawks finally in the win column

Patrick Kane scored three goals and had an assist in his return to the lineup, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night for their first win of the season.
Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 29 saves in another solid performance.
Led by Kane, Fleury and Brandon Hagel, who scored twice, Chicago improved to 1-7-2 in front of a half-full United Center. Captain Jonathan Toews had three assists.
Kane was sidelined for the previous four games because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He practiced Monday morning, and then convinced coach Jeremy Colliton he was ready to go.
Kane's seventh hat trick in the regular season gave him 408 career goals, moving him ahead of Steve Larmer for third on the franchise list. He also jumped over Denis Savard for third on the Blackhawks' points list with 1,097.
Tennis
Russia brought Canada to earth by winning their Billie Jean King Cup tie 3-0 on Tuesday in Prague.
Canada's confidence was boosted the day before when it upset defending champion France, but Russia with all of its players in the top 50 was too strong.
Daria Kasatkina eased past Carol Zhao in straight sets, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova clinched the win overcoming Rebecca Marino 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Russia's dominance was completed in the doubles where Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Marino 6-3, 6-1.
In Group B, 2019 runner-up Australia opened its account beating Belgium 2-0.
Soccer
Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment.
The 85-year-old Blatter and 66-year-old Platini now face a trial at federal criminal court in Bellinzona. They could be jailed for several years if found guilty, though Swiss cases often take years to reach a conclusion.
The case was opened in September 2015 and ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as FIFA president. It also ended Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor.
It centers on Platini’s written request to FIFA in January 2011 to be paid backdated additional salary for working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term, from 1998-2002.
Blatter told FIFA to make the payment within weeks. He was preparing to campaign for re-election in a contest against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar, where Platini’s influence with European voters was seen as a key factor.
Horse racing
Verry Elleegant surged home to beat hot favorite Incentivise and win the Melbourne Cup, giving high-profile trainer Chris Waller his first victory in Australia's most famous horse race.
It was the New Zealand-bred mare's 10th Group 1 win. Spanish Mission was third in the 2-mile classic.
Incentivise, trained by Peter Moody, was aiming for a 10th consecutive win, including the Caulfield Cup over 2,400 meters on Oct. 16.
The so-called "race that stops a nation" has been held since 1861 and regularly attracted crowds of more than 100,000.