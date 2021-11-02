Briefly: Blackhawks finally in the win column

Patrick Kane scored three goals and had an assist in his return to the lineup, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night for their first win of the season.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 29 saves in another solid performance.

Led by Kane, Fleury and Brandon Hagel, who scored twice, Chicago improved to 1-7-2 in front of a half-full United Center. Captain Jonathan Toews had three assists.

Kane was sidelined for the previous four games because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He practiced Monday morning, and then convinced coach Jeremy Colliton he was ready to go.

Kane's seventh hat trick in the regular season gave him 408 career goals, moving him ahead of Steve Larmer for third on the franchise list. He also jumped over Denis Savard for third on the Blackhawks' points list with 1,097.

Tennis

Russia brought Canada to earth by winning their Billie Jean King Cup tie 3-0 on Tuesday in Prague.

Canada's confidence was boosted the day before when it upset defending champion France, but Russia with all of its players in the top 50 was too strong.