Briefly: Blackhawks drop opener to Avalanche

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said the firing was "something that popped up recently," but he declined to expand on what he called "philosophical differences." He did point out that Shildt was heading into the final year of his contract but that it wasn't the sole reason for parting ways.

Shildt replaced current Royals manager Mike Matheny on an interim basis in August 2018, then took over the permanent job the following season. The Cardinals won 91 games that season, earning Shildt the NL manager of the year, and advanced to the NL Championship Series before getting swept by the Nationals.

Basketball

Diana Taurasi scored eight of her 20 points in overtime to help the Phoenix Mercury even the WNBA Finals at 1-all with a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.

Brittney Griner carried the Mercury early and brought the Phoenix Suns players sitting courtside to their feet with her second career playoff dunk in the first quarter. She scored on a turnaround jump to help give Phoenix a late four-point lead in regulation, but just missed blocking Courtney Vandersloot's tying layup with 4.4 seconds left.