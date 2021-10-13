Briefly: Blackhawks drop opener to Avalanche

The veteran defenseman got Colorado started, the 20-year-old rookie chipped in with a milestone goal and the Avalanche began their Stanley Cup quest with a victory.
Bowen Byram, Colorado’s youngest player at 20 years, 4 months, scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, and 34-year-old Jack Johnson also scored to lead the short-handed Avalanche over the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Colorado, which played without star center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar. Both are in the COVID-19 protocol and away from the club.
The Blackhawks got on the board late in the first period when forward Dominik Kubalik scored on the power play at 16:47, cutting the Avalanche’s lead to 3-1.
Connor Murphy scored an unassisted goal at 15:13 of the third period. Chicago went on the power play at 16:26, but couldn’t score.
Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots in his Avalanche debut.
Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals fired manager Mike Shildt over philosophical differences within the organization Thursday, just one week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League wild-card game.
Cardinals president John Mozeliak said the firing was "something that popped up recently," but he declined to expand on what he called "philosophical differences." He did point out that Shildt was heading into the final year of his contract but that it wasn't the sole reason for parting ways.
Shildt replaced current Royals manager Mike Matheny on an interim basis in August 2018, then took over the permanent job the following season. The Cardinals won 91 games that season, earning Shildt the NL manager of the year, and advanced to the NL Championship Series before getting swept by the Nationals.
Basketball
Diana Taurasi scored eight of her 20 points in overtime to help the Phoenix Mercury even the WNBA Finals at 1-all with a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.
Brittney Griner carried the Mercury early and brought the Phoenix Suns players sitting courtside to their feet with her second career playoff dunk in the first quarter. She scored on a turnaround jump to help give Phoenix a late four-point lead in regulation, but just missed blocking Courtney Vandersloot's tying layup with 4.4 seconds left.
Held to six points through three quarters, Taurasi opened overtime with a four-point play and added a 3-pointer that put Phoenix up 89-86 with 1:24 left. Taurasi then came up with a huge defensive play, getting a steal with 36 seconds left, and Skylar Diggins-Smith sealed it on a layup with 12.8 seconds left.
• Jordan Clarkson had 18 points and eight rebounds, rookie Jared Butler added 16 points, seven assists and two steals, and the Utah Jazz scored 18 of the final 24 points to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-120 at Salt Lake City in an NBA preseason game.
Khris Middleton scored 25 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 points, six rebounds, five assist and two steals for Milwaukee (1-3). Jrue Holiday and Jordan Nwora scored 13 points apiece.
Soccer
Tim Weah scored his second international goal in the 66th minute after Sergiño Dest started the comeback from a first-minute deficit, and the United States rallied past Costa Rica 2-1 on Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio, to ease pressure as World Cup qualifying neared the halfway point.
Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, one of nine new starters inserted by coach Gregg Berhalter following Sunday's dismal 1-0 loss at Panama, made a costly headed clearance that led to Keysher Fuller's goal 60 seconds in, the fastest goal conceded by the U.S. in 23 years.
Dest, another new starter by his rotation-emphasizing coach, tied it in the 25th minute when he curled a shot past Keylor Navas.
Weah, a son of Liberia President and former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, tied it when Weston McKennie passed to Dest, who dished to Weah. His long-range shot bounced off a diving Moreira and inside the near post.
Obituary
Ray Fosse, the strong-armed catcher whose career was upended when he was bowled over by Pete Rose at the 1970 All-Star Game, has died. He was 74.
Carol Fosse, his wife of 51 years, said in a statement online that Fosse died after a 16-year bout with cancer.
Fosse was a budding talent for Cleveland when he made his first All-Star team as a 23-year-old in 1970, the same year he hit .307 with a career-high 18 homers and won the first of two Gold Gloves while throwing out 55% of attempted base stealers.
Rose barreled over him to score the winning run in the 12th inning of the exhibition at Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium. Fosse fractured and separated his left shoulder, and he told The Associated Press in 2015 his body still ached 45 years later.
A first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 1965 from Marion, Illinois, Fosse made his second and final All-Star team in 1971 but never replicated that terrific 1970 season over a 12-year career with Cleveland, Oakland, Seattle and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Tennis
Grigor Dimitrov outlasted top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California, extending the parade of upsets that has knocked out several top players.
Medvedev's loss left the combined ATP and WTA tournament without its top two men's and women's seeds. Karolina Pliskova lost in the third round. No. 2 Iga Swiatek went out in the fourth round.
No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alex de Minaur 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-2, and No. 3 Alexander Zverev routed No. 14 Gael Monfils 6-1, 6-3. Also reaching the quarterfinals were No. 11 Diego Schwartzman, No. 21 Cameron Norrie, No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili and American Taylor Fritz.
In women's quarterfinals, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka beat American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2. Azarenka, the 2016 tournament champion, next plays 24th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko.