Briefly: Blackhawks announce 3-year extension with D Riley Stillman

Tennis

Rafael Nadal saved a match point on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 in the Barcelona Open final, winning the title for a record 12th time.

It was the first title of the year for the third-ranked Nadal, who has been struggling to find his best form. He secured the clay-court title by converting on his third match point.

The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three set ATP final since stats started being tracked in 1991. It was also the longest best-of-three ATP match so far this year.

• Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to win the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.

The Australian player clicked into gear for the final's second set, which she won in just 20 minutes, with Sabalenka taking a medical timeout ahead of the third.

It was the third straight come-from-behind win for Barty, who celebrated her 25th birthday by playing three sets against Elina Svitolina in Saturday's semifinals. Barty also won in three sets against Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.

UFC