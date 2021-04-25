Briefly: Blackhawks announce 3-year extension with D Riley Stillman

The Chicago Blackhawks announced a three-year contract extension with defenseman Riley Stillman on Sunday, just two weeks after it acquired the 23-year-old defenseman in a multiplayer deal with Florida.
The contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an annual cap hit of $1.35 million.
The Blackhawks traded forward Lucas Wallmark and defenseman Lucas Carlsson to the Panthers on April 8 for Stillman, forward Brett Connolly, the rights to forward Henrik Borgström and a seventh-round pick in this year's NHL draft.
Stillman was selected by Florida in the 2016 NHL draft. He appeared in 34 games with the Panthers last season, finishing with five assists. He also skated in three playoff games last year.
Soccer
A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome for Manchester City: winning the League Cup.
For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola's side triumphed in the final of English football's second-tier competition with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.
What was less familiar for the finalists was playing in front of supporters from both teams. That hasn't happened since March 2020, but pandemic restrictions were eased to allow a crowd of 7,773 inside Wembley to see the first piece of silverware of the season handed out.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal saved a match point on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 in the Barcelona Open final, winning the title for a record 12th time.
It was the first title of the year for the third-ranked Nadal, who has been struggling to find his best form. He secured the clay-court title by converting on his third match point.
The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three set ATP final since stats started being tracked in 1991. It was also the longest best-of-three ATP match so far this year.
• Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to win the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.
The Australian player clicked into gear for the final's second set, which she won in just 20 minutes, with Sabalenka taking a medical timeout ahead of the third.
It was the third straight come-from-behind win for Barty, who celebrated her 25th birthday by playing three sets against Elina Svitolina in Saturday's semifinals. Barty also won in three sets against Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.
UFC
Kamaru Usman ended UFC 261 on Saturday night by winning his 18th straight bout and retaining his welterweight belt. Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal with a right punch to the jaw early in the second round, silencing a pro-Masvidal crowd.
Usman’s knockout victory was his third in his last four fights, further showcasing his impressive versatility and an ability to adjust tactics during bouts.
The former NCAA Division II wrestler had only one knockout victory in his first 10 UFC fights before he stopped Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Masvidal with punches in the past 18 months.
Volleyball
Kentucky won its first national championship in women’s volleyball with a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 victory over Texas.
Texas swept Wisconsin in the semifinals.