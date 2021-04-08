Briefly: Blackhawks acquire two from Panthers

The single-car accident took place in Statesville, N.C., and Gray was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition, DGR said in a statement issued Thursday morning. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Gray drives in NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series in the No. 17 for DGR and was slated to make his first Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway on April 17, but it has not yet been determined whether he will participate in the event.

NFL

The Carolina Panthers signed veteran corner A.J. Bouye, per a league source.

Bouye, 29, has played in 100 NFL games and started 69 in his eight-year NFL career. He has 14 interceptions, 72 passes defensed and 338 tackles in his career. He will turn 30 in August.

Bouye most recently played for the Denver Broncos, but only played in seven games due to injuries and league-imposed suspension due to performance enhancing drug use. He missed four games after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1 and missed another game after suffering a concussion in Week 7.

• The Detroit Lions signed safety Dean Marlowe, hoping he can help a defense that was one of the worst in NFL history last season.