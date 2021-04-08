Briefly: Blackhawks acquire two from Panthers

The Chicago Blackhawks sought to give their surprising playoff push a boost by acquiring forward Brett Connolly and defenseman Riley Stillman from the Florida Panthers on Thursday in exchange for forward Lucas Wallmark and defenseman Lucas Carlsson.
The Blackhawks also got the rights to prospect Henrik Borgstrom and Florida's seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.
The 6-foot-3 Connolly has just two goals and two assists in 21 games with Florida this season, but scored 19 goals last year and had a career-high 22 goals and 24 assists with Washington in 2018-19.
Stillman is known for a physical style.
College basketball
As a reward for taking UCLA back to the NCAA men's Final Four, head coach Mick Cronin has received a two-year contract extension.
The contract extension will be worth a guaranteed $4 million per year.
The additional years will keep Cronin under contract through the 2026-27 season after he guided the Bruins to their deepest NCAA Tournament run since 2008.
Eleventh-seeded UCLA won five games before losing to Gonzaga on a 40-footer at the overtime buzzer in a national semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Bruins (22-10) finished with a No. 7 national ranking in the USA Today coaches poll after having entered the NCAA Tournament unranked and on a four-game losing streak.
• Speedy Claxton is taking over as basketball coach at Hofstra, where he starred as a point guard in the late 1990s and has served as an assistant for the past seven years.
He replaces Joe Mihalich, who missed last season after taking a medical leave of absence and then transitioned into an advisory role with the school last month.
A Hempstead native, Claxton became one of Hofstra's greatest and most popular players. He led the program to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2000, scored more than 2,000 career points and left as the program's career leader in assists and steals.
• After a single season at USC in which he helped the Trojans to their first Elite Eight in two decades, point guard Tahj Eaddy is turning pro.
The senior guard, who transferred from Santa Clara to USC last spring, announced his intent to declare for the NBA draft Thursday in an Instagram post. He’ll forgo the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA in hopes of being drafted this summer.
Eaddy was a crucial cog in the Trojans’ stellar 2020-21 season, averaging 13.6 points per game and earning All-Pac-12 second team honors.
Auto racing
NASCAR driver Taylor Gray was involved in a car crash Wednesday night, according to his David Gilliland Racing team.
The single-car accident took place in Statesville, N.C., and Gray was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition, DGR said in a statement issued Thursday morning. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
Gray drives in NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series in the No. 17 for DGR and was slated to make his first Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway on April 17, but it has not yet been determined whether he will participate in the event.
NFL
The Carolina Panthers signed veteran corner A.J. Bouye, per a league source.
Bouye, 29, has played in 100 NFL games and started 69 in his eight-year NFL career. He has 14 interceptions, 72 passes defensed and 338 tackles in his career. He will turn 30 in August.
Bouye most recently played for the Denver Broncos, but only played in seven games due to injuries and league-imposed suspension due to performance enhancing drug use. He missed four games after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1 and missed another game after suffering a concussion in Week 7.
• The Detroit Lions signed safety Dean Marlowe, hoping he can help a defense that was one of the worst in NFL history last season.
Marlowe played in 15 games last year in his third season with the Buffalo Bills. He had a career-high two interceptions along with 16 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. Marlowe started four games last year and has started seven in his 31-game career.
Tennis
Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti saved four match points before beating top-seeded Daniel Evans 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8) on Thursday to reach the Sardegna Open quarterfinals in Sardinia.
The 19-year-old Musetti closed the match out with a drop-shot winner then slammed his racket to the clay in celebration.
Musetti, who won the boys title at the 2019 Australian Open, is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 at No. 90. Musetti will next face defending champion Laslo Djere, who defeated sixth-seeded John Millman 6-3, 6-3.
Soccer
The Women's International Champions Cup will be held at Portland's Providence Park in August, a person with knowledge of the event told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League will host the four-team tournament, which will also include the Houston Dash, as well as European club teams Barcelona and Lyon.
The tournament, to be held Aug. 18-21, will be the third WICC. Last year's event was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.