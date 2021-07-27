Briefly: Blackhawks acquire goalie Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from Vegas to Chicago on Tuesday, a stunning turn of events that has the NHL's reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender contemplating his future.
The Golden Knights traded Fleury to the Blackhawks for minor league forward Mikael Hakkarainen in a salary dump. Fleury is set to count $7 million against the cap next season, the final year of his contract.
Fleury, 36, did not have Chicago on his 10-team no-trade list but did not want to play for any team other than Vegas. Chicago is certainly hoping to add him as the organization shifts from a rebuild into win-now mode.
It's the first time in 20 years the reigning Vezina winner was traded before the next season. Buffalo traded Dominik Hasek to Detroit on the first day of free agency in 2001.
Fleury went 26-10-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .928 save percentage last season. He started 16 of the Golden Knights' 19 playoff games over Robin Lehner, who is signed for four more seasons.
• Alex Ovechkin re-signed with the Washington Capitals on the eve of free agency, inking a five-year deal worth $47.5 million.
There was virtually no chance of Ovechkin signing elsewhere, but the deal done keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season at a salary-cap hit of $9.5 million.
Washington's longtime captain, who earned playoff MVP honors in leading the franchise to its first Stanley Cup title in 2018, turns 36 in September. Ovechkin ranks fifth on the career goals list with 730, 164 back of Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record.
Ovechkin is Washington's franchise leader with 1,197 games played and 1,320 points, in addition to being the best goal-scorer of his generation.
Auto racing
Lewis Hamilton launched a charitable foundation that will both support diversity and inclusion in motorsports and empower underrepresented youth groups in Britain.
The seven-time Formula One champion formed Mission 44 with a personal pledge of $27.5 million earmarked to support programs and organizations that narrow the gap in employment and education systems.
Additionally, Hamilton partnered with his Mercedes team on the "Ignite" initiative to focus on ensuring better representation of "diverse students studying STEM and engineering, as well as wider parts of the industry." Ignite will work closely with Mission 44.
The initiatives stemmed from findings of The Hamilton Commission, which was formed to increase representation of Black people in British motorsports.
Track & field
Track coach Alberto Salazar has been permanently banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct.
Salazar has 10 days to appeal the decision, which was handed down Monday. The SafeSport center does not reveal details of investigations.
In 2019, a handful of runners, including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley, revealed that they had been emotionally and physically abused while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team.
In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily banned Salazar. The decision Monday makes it a permanent ban, pending any appeal.
The 62-year-old Salazar, who won the Boston and New York Marathons in the early 1980s and went on to coach a cadre of Olympic medalists including Mo Farah and Galen Rupp, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.