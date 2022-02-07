Briefly: Bisaccia reportedly joins Packers

The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason needing to upgrade their special teams after a season filled with costly mistakes. The Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton after the season. And appear primed to make a splash hiring to replace him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Packers are expected to hire former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, per sources informed of the situation.

Bisaccia, 61, has been one of the top special teams coordinators dating back to his days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the last four seasons as the Raiders special teams coordinator and as an assistant head coach. Bisaccia took over as interim coach after Jon Gruden's resignation earlier this season and led Las Vegas to the playoffs.

• The Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach Sunday, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason.

McDaniel had worked under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for the past 11 seasons and gets his first shot as a head coach after only one year as offensive coordinator.

McDaniel was credited for his role in developing San Francisco's creative running game that featured receiver Deebo Samuel as a running back at times, along with other wrinkles.

The 49ers will receive two extra third-round picks the next two years as compensation for developing a minority head coach.

• The Houston Texans are expected to hire current assistant Lovie Smith as their head coach, a person familiar with the process told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not announced that Smith would be hired.

Smith spent last season as Houston’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He will take over for David Culley, who is also Black, and was fired after just one season.

The 63-year-old Smith joined the Texans last offseason after spending 2016-2020 as the coach at Illinois.

• After playing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and accused of beating someone the night before in a Las Vegas nightclub.

Kamara had four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the game, then was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Kamara remained in jail Sunday night. His bail was set at $5,000 and a court hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon, a jail official said.

Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had reported a battery at a nightclub. The police said detectives determined the victim was battered by Kamara.

The Saints and Kamara's agent didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Auto racing

Joey Logano won the exhibition Busch Light Clash on a temporary quarter-mile track built inside Memorial Coliseum for a made-for-TV spectacular intended to hype NASCAR's upcoming season.

NASCAR moved the Clash to Los Angeles from Daytona International Speedway, its only home since its 1979 inception, as part of a focused effort to break from its dated traditions via innovative big ideas.

The Clash was a success before a single racecar drove through the Southern California football team's tunnel and onto the smooth, black asphalt that covered the Trojans' field. Ice Cube performed a six-minute set from the Peristyle during a brief “halftime," and Pitbull with backup dancers outfitted in a checkered-flag theme used the same stage for his pre-race concert.

A handful of Los Angeles sporting greats served as the grand marshals, and Jeff Gordon lit the cauldron built for the 1932 Summer Olympics before the race began.

Kyle Busch started on the pole for the 150-lap feature that included a planned stop on Lap 75 for Ice Cube's set. Busch dominated the first half but was eventually caught by Logano, who never gave Busch a chance to move him out of the way for the win.

Logano won the Clash for the second time in his career. It was the fifth win for Team Penske, which has won three of the last six runnings of what had traditionally been a warmup for the Daytona 500.

