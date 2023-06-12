For more than two hours, Sue Bird was back commanding the middle of the court.

At times funny, at times emotional, Bird’s 21-year career received a ceremony that matched the longevity of her basketball exploits when the Seattle Storm retired the No. 10 she wore during her WNBA career on Sunday.

The event pushed nearly three hours in total length, with Bird’s speech taking up more than half that amount. But it was the comprehensive closure that never materialized after Bird’s career ended in the 2022 WNBA playoffs.

“I didn’t anticipate it being that long, but the truth is I don’t know that I could have taken anything out,” Bird said afterward. “That’s what this has meant to me. It was just so important for me to say names and to point people out and to tell them what they’ve meant.”

From Bird’s fiancée Megan Rapinoe and hip-hop star Macklemore serving as emcee’s, to former teammates Swin Cash and Lauren Jackson giving heartfelt speeches, the event was Seattle’s opportunity to embrace Bird once more.

And for Bird to share her thanks to former coaches, teammates, family, friends and fans who watched her win four WNBA titles and five Olympic gold medals and become the standard by which all other point guards are judged.

Bird’s number was the second retired by the franchise, joining Jackson’s No. 15 hanging in the rafters of Climate Pledge Arena.

• Sylvia Fowles has always deflected praise to others. The Minnesota Lynx great couldn't escape the spotlight as the team retired her jersey Sunday night.

The jersey retirement ceremony capped off a reunion weekend for the Lynx, who honored the 25 greatest players in franchise history, including Fowles, Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson.

“It’s hard because I typically don’t talk about myself. I am the way I am because of the people in my life,” Fowles said. “It’s about me, but I wouldn’t be the same without those people helping me along the way.”

Now her No. 34 jersey hangs with all of them except Moore, whose number will likely be retired in the future.

Baseball

Former big league home run champion Luke Voit signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report Tuesday to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York signed the first baseman Sunday, nine days after he was released by the Milwaukee Brewers, and assigned him to their top minor league team on Monday.

Voit, 32, hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games with Milwaukee, which designated him for assignment on May 29. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances.

Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue and had been hitting .259 with a .444 on-base percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in eight games during a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

Soccer

Kai Havertz helped Germany salvage a 3-3 draw with Ukraine in a charity friendly that left neither team happy from a sporting perspective on Monday.

Viktor Tsyhankov had scored twice for Ukraine to come from behind and lead 3-1 in Serhiy Rebrov ’s debut as coach, putting his team on course for the country's first ever win over Germany.

But Havertz pulled one back in the 83rd and was then fouled for a penalty that Joshua Kimmich converted in stoppage time for the equalizer.

The German soccer federation was donating the proceeds to victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The match was also billed as the federation’s 1,000th, but the team’s performance will do little to restore battered German confidence a year before the country hosts the European Championship.

The buildup was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine with both teams taking to the field accompanied by children who had fled their country to escape the invasion.

• Everton began overhauling its board following the team's latest scrape with relegation in the Premier League by announcing a trio of departures including chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale on Monday.

Long-serving chairman Bill Kenwright could yet join them in the coming days.

Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp, who is a former striker at the club, left their roles two weeks after Everton escaped relegation on the final day of the season.

Everton will announce their interim replacements this week and said a decision on the future of Kenwright will also be announced.