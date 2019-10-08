Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday as the United States retained its women's team all-around title at Stuttgart, Germany.
It was Biles' 15th career gold and broke a tie with Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals overall by a woman at the world championships. She's now two short of Vitaly Scherbo's all-time record of 23 among men or women.
The U.S. team scored 172.330 points to beat second-place Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.
Football
Matt Breida ran 83 yards for a touchdown on San Francisco's first play from scrimmage, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was harassed into his worst game as a pro, and the 49ers stayed unbeaten with a 31-3 win over the Browns on Monday.
At 4-0, the Niners are off to their best start in nearly 30 years.
Tevin Coleman added a 19-yard score as part of a dominant ground game on a day when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 181 yards and kicker Robbie Gould missed a pair of field goal attempts and had a third try blocked.
The Browns (2-3) are headed the opposite direction after losing two of three, with fresh concerns about their young quarterback.
Mayfield had a horrible game. The No. 1 overall pick last year, Mayfiaeld completed 8 of 22 passes for a career-low 100 yards, had a 13.4 passer rating, threw two interceptions, fumbled twice and was sacked four times before being pulled in the fourth quarter.
Soccer
Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger said he is retiring from soccer, ending an 18-year professional career.
The 35-year-old midfielder made 121 appearances for Germany from 2004-16, and was in the team that won the World Cup in 2014.
Schweinsteiger played for Bayern Munich, Manchester United and, since 2017, Chicago Fire in his club career. He won the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.
Golf
The PGA Tour Champions will return to the St. Louis area next year for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The tour announced a four-year deal with St. Louis-based Ascension. The Ascension Charity Classic will be held Oct. 2-4 at Norwood Hills Country Club, which hosted the 1948 PGA Championship won by Ben Hogan and the Greater St. Louis Classic on the PGA Tour in 1972 and 1973.
The PGA Tour Champions was last in the area from 1996 to 2001 at Boone Valley, west of St. Louis.
Auto racing
Chip Ganassi Racing will field a third IndyCar next season for Marcus Ericsson, a former Formula One driver who just completed his first year in the American open-wheel series.
Ericsson spent his rookie year with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, but the team expressed little interest in retaining him after it formed an alliance for next season with McLaren.
