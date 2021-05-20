Briefly: Big Ten to open in Ireland in 2022

Northwestern will play Nebraska in Ireland to open the 2022 football season.
The schools said the game is set for Aug. 27 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. That's where the Cornhuskers were supposed to open the 2021 season against Illinois, but the game was canceled because of the pandemic.
The Wildcats and Huskers originally were scheduled to play Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, but will travel to Ireland instead. Northwestern will be the home team.
It will be Nebraska's first game outside the United States since the Huskers took on Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo.
Tennis
Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.
The 17-year-old Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, will next face Czech player Katerina Siniakova, who beat eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.
Siniakova eliminated Serena Williams on Tuesday.
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens also reached the semifinals by beating Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-0.
Stephens will face either second-seeded Petra Martić or sixth-seeded Qiang Wang.
• The BNP Paribas Open is returning to the Southern California desert this fall after being knocked out of its usual March dates this year and last because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-week tennis tournament featuring the men's and women's pro tours will be held in October at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tournament director Tommy Haas said that dates will be announced after the ATP and WTA tours confirm their fall schedules.
The event was halted last year after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Coachella Valley and after many players were already in the desert practicing.
The tournament typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans to Indian Wells, located 110 miles east of Los Angeles. It is referred to as the "fifth slam" because of its popularity among the players and its stature, ranking points and over $17 million in prize money that place it one rung below tennis' four Grand Slam tournaments.
Cycling
Italian cyclist Andrea Vendrame held off the rest of the breakaway pack to win the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour and Egan Bernal kept the leader's pink jersey.
Vendrame, who rides for AG2R Citroën, edged out Chris Hamilton in a sprint at the end of the 132-mile route from Siena to Bagno di Romagna that featured four categorized climbs.