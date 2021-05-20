Briefly: Big Ten to open in Ireland in 2022

• The BNP Paribas Open is returning to the Southern California desert this fall after being knocked out of its usual March dates this year and last because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-week tennis tournament featuring the men's and women's pro tours will be held in October at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tournament director Tommy Haas said that dates will be announced after the ATP and WTA tours confirm their fall schedules.

The event was halted last year after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Coachella Valley and after many players were already in the desert practicing.

The tournament typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans to Indian Wells, located 110 miles east of Los Angeles. It is referred to as the "fifth slam" because of its popularity among the players and its stature, ranking points and over $17 million in prize money that place it one rung below tennis' four Grand Slam tournaments.

Cycling

Italian cyclist Andrea Vendrame held off the rest of the breakaway pack to win the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour and Egan Bernal kept the leader's pink jersey.