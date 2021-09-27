Briefly: Big loss dumps Badgers out of Top 25

For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin football team isn’t ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers, ranked 18th last week, fell out of the poll after their 41-13 loss to Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago. UW was among the teams receiving votes. The Irish bumped up three spots to No. 9 after the win.

UW hosts No. 14 Michigan at 11 a.m. Saturday, looking to get their season back on track and snap a seven-game skid against opponents ranked in the AP poll.

Clemson also tumbled to No. 25, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10.

Alabama remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four first-place votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa held at No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6.

Carthage College has been chosen to host the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Final Four and Championship, taking place on April 22 and April 23 in 2022.

After a change from the originally planned location of Canton, Ohio, the bid for this coming spring’s tournament was opened back up nationally, with Carthage earning the chance to host again after doing so in 2018.