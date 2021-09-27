Briefly: Big loss dumps Badgers out of Top 25

For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin football team isn’t ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers, ranked 18th last week, fell out of the poll after their 41-13 loss to Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago. UW was among the teams receiving votes. The Irish bumped up three spots to No. 9 after the win.
UW hosts No. 14 Michigan at 11 a.m. Saturday, looking to get their season back on track and snap a seven-game skid against opponents ranked in the AP poll.
Clemson also tumbled to No. 25, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10.
Alabama remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four first-place votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa held at No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6.
- Carthage College has been chosen to host the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Final Four and Championship, taking place on April 22 and April 23 in 2022.
After a change from the originally planned location of Canton, Ohio, the bid for this coming spring’s tournament was opened back up nationally, with Carthage earning the chance to host again after doing so in 2018.
The Firebirds will look to repeat as NCAA national champions after claiming the crown last spring. Led by all-Americans Zach Bulthuis, Gene McNulty, Matt Slivinski, and Carter Schmidt last year, Carthage ended the season with a 23-0 record, capping it off with a 3-2 win over Benedictine in the championship match.
Golf
K.J. Choi shot a closing 4-under 68 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach in California for his first PGA Tour Champions win.
The 51-year-old Choi reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 and played the front nine in 5 under. The South Korean had eight pars and a bogey on the back nine for a 13-under 203 total in his first victory since 2011, at The Players Championship.
The 64-year-old Langer, who has 41 PGA Tour Champions wins, had an uneven final round of 4-under 68 that included seven birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey.
The 50-year-old Cejka, who has two victories on the over-50 tour, started quickly, opening with three straight birdies, and four in the first five holes. He went on to bogey Nos. 6 and 8 and played the back nine in 2 under for a 68.
With his second-place finish, Langer, the event’s 2017 champion, moved past Jim Furyk and Madison resident Jerry Kelly into first place atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings as the season winds down.
Scott Dunlap finished fourth at 10 under after a final round of 6-under 66. Steven Alker (67) and Paul Stankowski (68) tied for fifth another stroke back.
NBA
Nate McMillan has a familiar face on his coaching staff as he heads into his first full season as the Atlanta Hawks coach.
His son.
Jamelle McMillan joins the Hawks staff this season after serving previously as an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The elder McMillan took over the Hawks on an interim basis midway through last season and guided the team on a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final. He quickly reached agreement after the playoffs to take the job on a full-time basis, leading to some changes on the coaching staff.
Chris Jent returns as the lead assistant and will be joined by newcomers Jamelle McMillan, longtime NBA assistant Joe Prunty, and Kenosha St. Joseph graduate Nick Van Exel, who will work exclusively with the guards.
Boxing
The Dominican boxer who was hospitalized after a brutal knockout on the undercard to the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight was in a “good condition,” his boxing manager said on Monday.
Lenin Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas following a big punch by British opponent Callum Smith in the second round of their light-heavyweight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Castillo was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in London.
Event promoter Eddie Hearn alleviated some initial concern by saying an hour after the incident that the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive.”
Castillo’s manager, Raul Pastrana, has told The Associated Press that Castillo has been released from the hospital.
Sumo
Sumo great Hakuho is retiring at the age of 36, marking the end of an era in Japanese traditional sport.
The Mongolian-born Yokozuna, or grand champion, Hakuho has won a record 45 tournaments, including 16 perfect victories, which is also a record.
He has decided to retire because of a right knee injury, according to Japan’s NHK national television. He achieved 1,187 wins, an all-time record in sumo.