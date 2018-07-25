Former University of Wisconsin football coach Bret Bielema officially has a new job back in football.
The former head coach for the Badgers and the University of Arkansas will be serving a consultant to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick this upcoming season. Bielema has been working with the team since this spring. His new title was listed in the Patriots team media guide.
This is Bielema’s first NFL position. Belichick said Wednesday that Bielema’s specific role is evolving but that he expects “it will kind of work its way into some areas.”
The 48-year-old was a defensive coordinator at Kansas State and Wisconsin before taking over as the Badgers coach from 2006 to 2012. He left that position for Arkansas the following season, where he went 29-34 over five seasons before getting fired following a 4-8 campaign in 2017.
- Johnny Manziel will have to wait to get on the field for the Montreal Alouettes.
Manziel will dress as Vernon Adams’ backup when the Alouettes host the Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday night, four days after the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was acquired from Hamilton.
Making a comeback in the Canadian Football League after being released by the NFL’s Cleveland Browns in March 2016, Manziel was unable to get on the field in Hamilton behind starter Jeremiah Masoli. In two preseason games, he was 21 of 32 for 168 yards and a touchdown.
The Alouettes traded for Manziel a day after starting quarterback Drew Willy went out with a right hand injury.
Cycling
His tongue dangling from his mouth, his pedal stroke strained, Chris Froome’s hopes of a record-tying fifth Tour de France title slowly drifted away.
Up amid the thin and misty air of the Col du Portet — rated the second toughest climb in Tour history — Froome cracked on the feared 17th stage through the Pyrenees, solidifying Sky teammate Geraint Thomas’s hold on the yellow jersey.
Froome finished eighth, 1 minute, 35 seconds behind stage winner Nairo Quintana, and dropped from second to third overall, a distant 2:31 seconds adrift of Thomas.
Soccer
Brazil coach Tite has extended his contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the national football confederation said.
Tite, 57, who has been in charge since August 2016, is the first Brazil coach to extend his deal after a World Cup since Claudio Coutinho in 1978.
His team was knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals in Russia earlier this month but, unlike other national coaches, he has received little criticism since arriving home. Tite has a record of 20 wins, four draws and two losses at the helm.
- Bayern Munich agreed to sign Canada’s teenage forward Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps for $22 million, a record for an MLS player.
The Bundesliga powerhouse says the 17-year-old Ghana-born Davies, who has already made eight appearances for his country, will join on Jan. 1, 2019 and that his contract will run through June 2023.
Hockey
The Minnesota Wild agreed to terms with left wing Jason Zucker on a five-year, $27.5 million contract.
The 26-year-old had 33 goals and 31 assists in 82 games while leading the team with seven game-winning goals and 54 takeaways last season, all career highs. Zucker will carry a $5.5 million annual salary cap hit through the 2022-23 season.
Auto racing
NASCAR Chairman Brian France insisted that his family is dedicated to its racing properties despite a report the business is for sale.
France was asked on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about a potential sale of NASCAR. Reuters reported in May the France family was exploring a sale of NASCAR’s sanctioning body. Forbes last month said the France family was seeking only minority investors.
Both reports cited unidentified sources, and France referred to them as “rumors.”
France has not made himself available to reporters since the Reuters report. He occasionally calls unprompted into one of Sirius’ NASCAR shows and his brief segment Wednesday covered several topics pertaining to the series his grandfather founded.
Brian France is the CEO and chairman of NASCAR. Jim France, his uncle, and Lesa France Kennedy, his sister, are executive vice presidents. France Kennedy is also the CEO of International Speedway Corp., and Jim France is the chairman. ISC owns 13 of the tracks on which NASCAR hosts 19 major racing events.
Horse racing
Triple Crown winner Justify was retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.
Trainer Bob Baffert and Justify’s owners said caution over the horse’s ankle condition made it impossible to tell if he’d be healthy enough to race by the fall.
The goal was for Justify to run in a major race this summer, likely the Travers Stakes at Saratoga, and be pointed toward the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. Instead, he was taken out of training earlier this month because of swelling in his ankle.
