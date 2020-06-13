Briefly: Bielema sues Razorback Foundation

Former Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema, the former head coach at the University of Wisconsin, has filed a $7 million lawsuit against the Arkansas Razorback Foundation.
The lawsuit says the foundation that supports Arkansas athletics breached a contractual obligation to pay him about $12 million –the amount of the buyout agreement Bielema signed in January 2018 after he was fired.
Marshall Ney, the attorney for the Razorback Foundation, believes Bielema is the one who owes. The foundation sent Bielema a letter on Jan. 31, 2019, demanding that he return money it had already paid him in monthly buyout payments.
Bielema went 68-24 in seven seasons at Wisconsin before heading to Arkansas. He finished with a 29-34 mark with the Razorbacks and was fired in November 2017.
In July 2018, the New England Patriots hired Bielema as a consultant to head coach Bill Belichick. He became the Patriots defensive line coach in the 2019 season. In January, the New York Giants and new head coach, Joe Judge, hired Bielema as outside linebackers' coach and senior assistant.
Horse racing
Jockeys competing in California won’t be allowed to strike a horse more than six times during a race, and then only in an underhanded position, according to a new rule approved by the California Horse Racing Board.
The rule would allow no more than two strikes in succession using whips that must meet new board standards to soften the blows.
Soccer
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is the target of a criminal investigation in Switzerland for suspected mismanagement of a $1 million payment from soccer funds.
Blatter has been notified by Swiss federal prosecutors he is an “accused person” over a loan FIFA gave in 2010 to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, according to a document seen by The Associated Press.
The 84-year-old Blatter has denied any wrongdoing during decades of financial scandals linked to soccer's world governing body, though he was banned from the presidency and risks being brought to trial in his home country.
The payment now publicly revealed came from a FIFA account on April 13, 2010, and was interest-free, unsecured and later waived as a kind of gift, the document detailed.
It is the latest allegation in Swiss and American federal investigations tying FIFA to irregular payments benefiting Jack Warner, its former vice president from Trinidad who is fighting extradition to the United States.
Warner long controlled a key bloc in FIFA elections until he left soccer after being implicated in bribing voters to oppose Blatter in 2011. He was also an elected lawmaker in the Caribbean nation and became a government minister after a general election held in May 2010.
• Long-serving Bayern Munich doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt is stepping down after some 40 years at the club.
Müller-Wohlfahrt also served as the Germany team doctor for more than 20 years. He retired from that position after the 2018 World Cup.
