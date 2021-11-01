Briefly: Bettman defends Blackhawk discipline

Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday defended the NHL’s decisions and discipline meted out following an investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks' handling of sexual assault allegations in 2010.
Bettman called the organization’s $2 million fine “significant” and stood by decisions to let Joel Quenneville coach one more game and not discipline Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff based on his limited role in Chicago’s front office at the time. Quenneville resigned as Florida Panthers coach after meeting with Bettman last week.
In his first public comments since the report detailing the Blackhawks investigation was released, Bettman said he did not want anyone to think he was prejudging Quenneville, who was Chicago's coach when allegations surfaced that video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted prospect Kyle Beach 11 years ago.
Asked if Quenneville was given any kind of ultimatum, Bettman said, “Joel ultimately included that the most sensible course of action was for him to resign.”
Cheveldayoff is the only person in Blackhawks management at the time who still works for an NHL club. Cheveldayoff was present at a meeting about Beach's allegations in May 2010, but Bettman said the former assistant GM “was such a minor player in this” and ”had no responsibility for" the organization's mishandling of the situation.
Tennis
Canada won the decisive doubles match to secure a 2-1 upset victory over defending champion France in Group A of the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Monday in Prague.
After the two nations split the opening singles matches, Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino defeated Lara Burel and Alize Cornet 6-3, 7-6 (6).
In the opening singles, the 353th-ranked Francoise Abanda rallied from a set down to upset Fiona Ferro, ranked 105th, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to put Canada ahead.
Cornet tied it at 1-1 after a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Marino.
It was the second victory for Canada over France in the competition in five matchups, with the previous one coming in 1980.
In Group B, Belgium beat Belarus 2-1 in another opening match played on hard courts at the O2 Arena.
Greet Minnen defeated Iryna Shymanovich 6-2, 6-2 before Elise Mertens overcame a second set scare to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 for an insurmountable 2-0 lead.
In doubles, Vera Lapko and Aliaksandra Sasnovich teamed up to take a consolation 6-4, 6-3 victory over Kirsten Flipkens and Mertens.
The competition, formerly known as the Fed Cup, was renamed last year to honor Billie Jean King and her lifelong battle for equality and social justice.
Golf
Lucas Herbert had two birdies during the toughest, wind-blown stretch of Port Royal and held steady to the end Sunday for a 2-under 69 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Herbert closed with four pars to hold off Danny Lee (71) and Patrick Reed, who finished with four birdies over his last six holes for a 65 and then waited to see if it would be enough. His first PGA Tour victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time.
He finished at 15-under 269.
Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, failed to make a birdie in closing with a 76 to tie for fifth.
College football
Southern California receiver Drake London will miss the rest of the season with a broken right ankle, likely ending the collegiate career of one of the nation's top wideouts this season.
London was hurt when he was tackled by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line late in the first half to score in the Trojans' victory over Arizona on Saturday night. He had with nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs before he was taken off the Coliseum field on a cart.
London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just 7½ games this season. He was well on pace to set USC's single-season records for receptions and yards receiving before the injury.
Soccer
Booed and heckled by Tottenham supporters, Nuno Espírito Santo was fired on Monday following his fifth loss in 10 Premier League matches in charge of the club.
Now Tottenham has turned again to trying to hire Antonio Conte, one of the coaches it sought to recruit in a chaotic off-season process that ended up with Nuno being far from the first choice for the job.
Nuno's dismissal, after only four months in the job, followed a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United on Saturday when his decisions were jeered and fans chanted “You don’t know what you’re doing” at the Portuguese coach.
If a deal can be struck with Conte, it would mark a return to London after leaving Chelsea in 2018. Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup during two years in charge of the west London club and he departed financially-challenged Inter Milan after winning the Serie A title in May.