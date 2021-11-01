Briefly: Bettman defends Blackhawk discipline

Golf

Lucas Herbert had two birdies during the toughest, wind-blown stretch of Port Royal and held steady to the end Sunday for a 2-under 69 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Herbert closed with four pars to hold off Danny Lee (71) and Patrick Reed, who finished with four birdies over his last six holes for a 65 and then waited to see if it would be enough. His first PGA Tour victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time.

He finished at 15-under 269.

Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, failed to make a birdie in closing with a 76 to tie for fifth.

College football

Southern California receiver Drake London will miss the rest of the season with a broken right ankle, likely ending the collegiate career of one of the nation's top wideouts this season.

London was hurt when he was tackled by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line late in the first half to score in the Trojans' victory over Arizona on Saturday night. He had with nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs before he was taken off the Coliseum field on a cart.