Julian Alaphilippe lost his yellow jersey in exceptional circumstances on Friday as Egan Bernal took control of the Tour de France after organizers made the rare decision to stop Stage 19 in the Alps because of a hailstorm.
Two days before the race ends on the Champs-Elysees, the Colombian pure climber snatched the coveted tunic with a tremendous attack in the punishing climb to the Col de l’Iseran, the Tour’s highest point at 9,090 feet.
Down in the valley, the sudden and violent storm caused a landslide and made the roads too dangerous, leading governing body ASO to stop the race. Tour director Christian Prudhomme immediately announced that times would be taken at the top of the mountain, where Bernal was 2 minutes, 7 seconds faster than Alaphilippe, enough to wipe away the Frenchman’s race lead.
Meanwhile, Thibaut Pinot’s remarkable Tour de France ended in pain and tears within touching distance of Paris as the Frenchman was forced to abandon the race with a left leg injury.
A muscular injury sustained when Pinot swerved to avoid a crash earlier in the final week proved too painful when Stage 19 started at a brisk pace.
Golf
Taking advantage of an earlier start time to get ahead of bad weather, Mi Hyang Lee surged to a 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Evian Championship.
The 37th-ranked Lee was at even through 15 holes on the day before a birdie-birdie-eagle finish in the best of still conditions.
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, also playing early, plus seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Hyo Joo Kim, thriving after a suspension that lasted 1 hour, 5 minutes, were one shot back.
The late-afternoon delay disrupted first-round leader Paula Creamer, who was 9 under after making birdie on the 12th. Shortly thereafter, storm clouds moved on Evian Resort Golf Club.
- Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open.
After an up-and-down second round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes that included a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, Short closed with three straight birdies to post 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time.
Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back. He bounced back from an early double bogey on the par-3 fourth. Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland, who won the 2011 British Open at Royal St. George’s, was third at 4 under after his second consecutive 68 in his Senior Open debut.
Basketball
Cleveland State hired Florida State assistant Dennis Gates as its basketball coach.
The 39-year-old Gates replaces Dennis Felton, who was fired July 12 by Cleveland State after going 22-44 in two seasons.
The Vikings have been abysmal the past few years, going 5-13 in the Horizon League last season. Eight players from last year’s team have entered the NCAA database of players interested in transferring.
Swimming
Anton Chupkov of Russia broke the world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
He won gold in 2 minutes, 6.12 seconds, defending his title from two years ago in Budapest.
That lowered the mark of 2:06.67 that Matthew Wilson of Australia had tied in the semifinals a day earlier. Ippei Watanabe of Japan set the mark in January 2017 in Tokyo.
Also, 17-year-old American Regan Smith broke the world record in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. She won her semifinal heat in 2 minutes, 3.35 seconds. That erased the old mark of 2:04.06 set by Missy Franklin at the 2012 London Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.