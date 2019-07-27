Egan Bernal kept the yellow jersey Saturday after the last Alpine stage and is all but guaranteed to win the Tour de France.
Barring a crash or a last-minute health issue, Bernal will become the first Colombian to win cycling's biggest race when the Tour ends on Paris' Champs-Elysees with a largely processional stage on Sunday.
At 22, Bernal will also become the youngest post-World War II winner of the Tour.
Bernal's teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas, lagging 1 minute and 16 seconds behind overall, should finish runner-up to give the Ineos team a 1-2 finish.
Vincenzo Nibali, the 2014 Tour champion, won Stage 20 to Tignes, which had been shortened to just 59 kilometers (36 miles) because of landslide on the route.
Auto racing
Will Power edged defending champion Alexander Rossi for a record fourth pole for the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.
Power, in the Team Penske Chevy, ran a fast lap of 124.757 mph, with Rossi at 124.044 in his Honda.
IndyCar series leader Josef Newgarden of Team Penske Chevy was third at 123.560. Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud in a Chevy was fourth (123.358) and Sebastian Bourdais of Dale Coyne Racing in a Honda was fifth (122.784).
• Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the German Grand Prix in Hockenheim, Germany, while Sebastian Vettel's miserable form continued for Ferrari as he was unable to even set a time and will start from the back.
It got even worse for Ferrari as Vettel's teammate Charles Leclerc was unable to start the last part of qualifying, known as Q3, and is set to begin from 10th place on the grid on Sunday.
Ferrari is winless in 10 races this season and that terrible run looks to continue, while Hamilton is aiming for a sixth win in seven. It was a record-extending 87th pole for the five-time world champion, who is 11 wins shy of Michael Schumacher's record of 91.
Hamilton starts on the front row alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who pushed Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into third place. Red Bull's Pierre Gasly goes from fourth.
Hamilton leads the championship by 39 points ahead of second-place Bottas.
Swimming
Caeleb Dressel made history — again — at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The American won three gold medals in a span of about two hours, duplicating his feat from two years ago in Budapest, Hungary.
Dressel has six golds and seven medals overall with one night remaining in the meet. He tied Michael Phelps' record of seven medals — all gold — at a single worlds in 2017.
He capped his momentous night by leading off the victorious mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Dressel joined Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel in setting a world record of 3 minutes, 19.40 seconds.
That lowered the mark of 3:19.60 set by the U.S. in 2017.
Tennis
Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili saved two match points to beat second-seeded Alexander Zverev and reach the final of the Hamburg European Open in Germany.
The fourth-seeded Georgian won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) after three hours and eight minutes and will face either Andrey Rublev or Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.