Briefly: Bengals' Waynes suffers pectoral injury

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback and Bradford High School graduate Trae Waynes could be on the mend for a while after suffering a pectoral injury during Monday's practice, according to reports.

According to a report from NFL Network, Waynes is seeking a second opinion on the injury and could be out for up to two months.

If that timetable is accurate, it will be a big blow for a team that expected Waynes to be a key part of its revamped defense.

This offseason, the Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year contract worth $42 million. Waynes, along with the addition of defensive tackle D.J. Reader (four years, $53 million) were marquee deals for the franchise during free agency.

Auto racing

The path to landing a Cup Series ride with Joe Gibbs Racing was bumpy for Christopher Bell, who was hired for the coveted job after the team told Erik Jones he was being let go at the end of the season.

The decision by Gibbs blindsided Jones, who thought talks on a contract extension had been progressing. That was before Leavine Family Racing said it was closing at the end of this season, a decision that could have put Bell out of a job.