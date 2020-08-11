Briefly: Bengals' Waynes suffers pectoral injury

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback and Bradford High School graduate Trae Waynes could be on the mend for a while after suffering a pectoral injury during Monday's practice, according to reports.
According to a report from NFL Network, Waynes is seeking a second opinion on the injury and could be out for up to two months.
If that timetable is accurate, it will be a big blow for a team that expected Waynes to be a key part of its revamped defense.
This offseason, the Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year contract worth $42 million. Waynes, along with the addition of defensive tackle D.J. Reader (four years, $53 million) were marquee deals for the franchise during free agency.
Auto racing
The path to landing a Cup Series ride with Joe Gibbs Racing was bumpy for Christopher Bell, who was hired for the coveted job after the team told Erik Jones he was being let go at the end of the season.
The decision by Gibbs blindsided Jones, who thought talks on a contract extension had been progressing. That was before Leavine Family Racing said it was closing at the end of this season, a decision that could have put Bell out of a job.
The 25-year-old from Oklahoma is a longtime development driver for Toyota, a former Truck Series champion and twice nearly won the Xfinity Series championship driving for Gibbs. With the Leavine seat going away, both Gibbs and Toyota had to find a spot for Bell. It came at the expense of Jones.
Leavine a week ago said it was closing and Jones was informed Gibbs would not renew his contract two days later. Bell was formally announced as the next driver of the No. 20 Toyota on Monday.
Tennis
Top-seeded Simona Halep had to fight hard to advance to the second round of the Prague Open in beating unseeded Polana Hercog 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (3).
It was the first competitive match for Halep since she won the Dubai Championships in February for her 20th career WTA title. Before the Wimbledon champion recovered from a foot injury she sustained in Dubai, the coronavirus pandemic forced a five-month break.
She will face next Czech wild-card entry Barbora Krejcikova.
• The International Tennis Federation has dropped a doping violation charge against American player Maksim Tikhomirov because of a lack of evidence.
Tikhomirov had been charged with evading a doping test while playing a tournament in Cancun, Mexico, in January. However, the ITF said that its Independent Tribunal found there wasn't enough evidence "to be comfortably satisfied that a violation was committed."
The ITF said Tikhomirov was free to compete again with immediate effect, having accepted a provisional suspension in May.
Obituary
James Harris, a Mississippi-born sharecropper who gained international fame as "Kamala the Ugandan Giant," a massive professional wrestler who buried opponents with his trademark "splash," has died.
Kenny Casanova, who co-wrote Harris' autobiography, wrote on social media that Harris died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 70.
Born in Senatobia, Mississippi, the 6-foot-7-inch, nearly 400-pound Harris began his wrestling career as Sugar Bear Harris and under other names but wasn't considered successful in the ring. It wasn't until a promoter suggested the Kamala gimmick loosely based on Ugandan dictator Idi Amin that his career took a turn.
