The Cincinnati Bengals stuck with linebacker Vontaze Burfict through all his troubles, including a hit to Antonio Brown's head that led to a playoff loss.
They finally released him on Monday after a season of below-average performance.
During seven seasons, Burfict was repeatedly suspended by the NFL for egregious hits and violating its policy on performance-enhancers. He was fined regularly for hits that crossed the line, most notably the one to Brown's head that helped the Steelers rally for an 18-16 playoff win in the 2015 season.
Burfict, 28, was suspended for the first four games last season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers, his third straight season with a suspension. A hip injury and concussions limited him to seven games with only 33 tackles, no sacks and no interceptions, by far the worst performance of his career.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record $885,000 in prize money during the World Cup ski season.
Shiffrin’s 17 victories — the most ever in a season — gave her at least double the amount of the next highest earner on the women’s circuit. Petra Vlhova was second with $427,000.
Marcel Hirscher, who won a record-extending eighth straight overall World Cup title, topped the men’s list with $564,000.
Shiffrin won the women’s overall title for the third straight year.
Horse racing
WinStar Farm says that stallion Pioneerof the Nile, sire of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, has died.
The Kentucky-bred son of Empire Maker and Star of Goshen by Lord at War earned more than $1.6 million and five wins, a second in the 2009 Kentucky Derby and a third in 10 career starts.
Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Pioneerof the Nile sired 2-year-old male Eclipse Award winners Classic Empire and American Pharoah — who became horse racing’s 12th Triple Crown champion winner and first since 1978 when he swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
Soccer
Rio de Janeiro’s state government will take back control of the crisis-ridden Maracana stadium and break the contract with its private administrators.
Gov. Wilson Witzel said that the group running the 78,000-seat facility owes the state around $10 million dating to March 2017.
“The Maracana generates revenue,” Witzel said. “It will be run by the state in a partnership with clubs. I don’t see any difficulties in that.”
Soccer clubs Flamengo and Fluminense, which play at the stadium, both supported the termination of the contract with the former operator, the Consorcio Maracana, led by conglomerate Odebrecht.
Media
Robin Roberts is returning to sports for one night, hosting ABC’s coverage of the first round of the NFL draft on April 25.
The “Good Morning America” co-host was with ESPN from 1990 until 2005. She helped cover the draft and was a regular part of “NFL PrimeTime.”
While ESPN’s broadcast will focus on the Xs and Os of draft prospects, as well as how they will fit with their new teams, ABC’s coverage will be geared more toward looking at what players overcame to get drafted as well as the role of their families along the way.
Roberts will be joined by the “ESPN College GameDay” crew for the coverage. This is the second year the draft will be on network television. Fox teamed with NFL Network for the first two nights last year.
The NFL draft will take place April 25-27 in Nashville.
