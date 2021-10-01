Briefly: Bengals' Burrows wins the QB battle

Joe Burrow spoiled Urban Meyer’s return to Ohio and kept his former college coach winless on an NFL sideline.
Burrow engineered four second-half scoring drives while passing for 348 yards and two touchdowns and the Bengals overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21 on Thursday night in Cincinnati.
Evan McPherson won it with a 35-yard field goal as time ran out, culminating a 10-play, 73-yard drive that consumed the last 5½ minutes.
Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020 out of LSU after transferring from Ohio State, outdueled the 2021 top pick, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who looked at halftime as if he might direct his first NFL win and create a happy homecoming for his coach.
Lawrence was 17 for 24 for 204 yards. Tyler Boyd had nine receptions for 118 yards for the Bengals. Uzomah had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Soccer
The National Women’s Soccer League will not play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a former coach.
North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired by the team following a report in The Athletic that detailed the alleged misconduct, which included claims by two former players of sexual coercion.
The NWSL did not specify Friday whether the games were canceled or postponed. In a statement, Commissioner Lisa Baird said the decision was made with the NWSL players’ association.
Golf
Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant display of links golf in Scotland on Friday to keep himself on track for a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
After posting a sparkling 64 at the British Open venue, he battled to a 70 in the second round to get to 10 under and lead by one heading into a weekend over the Old Course at St Andrews.
Fellow Englishman Daniel Gavins was his nearest challenger, a shot clear of 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and China’s Li Haotong.
Gavins carded a 68 at Carnoustie, Willett signed for a 69 at Kingsbarns, and Li recorded a 72 at St Andrews to make his first cut in 14 events this year.
- California rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there Thursday for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia, the only player from the Ryder Cup last week in the field, had two birdies in a bogey-free round of 70 that left him six shots behind.
Two shots behind were Roger Sloan of Canada, Si Woo Kim and Kurt Kitayama, a 28-year-old California in his first year on the PGA Tour.
Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, Sunjae Im and Corey Conners were among those at 67.
Tennis
Andy Murray’s bid to reach quarterfinals in consecutive weeks ended with a mistake-filled 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 2 seed Casper Ruud at the San Diego Open on Thursday night.
The match was even at 5-all but turned when Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player who is now 109th, allowed the first set to slip away entirely and also fell behind early in the second by dropping five consecutive games.
Ruud now faces No. 9 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who beat 21-year-old American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-3.