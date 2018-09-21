Christopher Bell took the lead away from Matt Tifft with 13 laps to go and won the opening race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs on Friday night at Richmond, Va.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fourth in what he said would be his only start of the season. Earnhardt retired from NASCAR's Cup Series last year and works as an analyst for NBC Sports.
Earnhardt led for much of the second half of the race, but lost the lead to Tifft on pit road with 30 laps remaining.
Bell won for the fifth time this season, including twice at Richmond Raceway. On a night when series points leader Justin Allgaier crashed with about 25 laps to go, winding up 32nd, Bell also took the points lead with six playoff races to go.
Ross Chastain rallied to finish second, followed by Daniel Hemric.
• Kevin Harvick won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Harvick turned a lap at 121.880 mph to edge hometown favorite Denny Hamlin, whose best lap came at 121.847 mph in qualifying for the second race of NASCAR's 10-race playoffs.
Points leader and defending series champion Martin Truex Jr., will start third on Saturday night, followed by Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski, the winner of the last three races in the series. Erik Jones and Kyle Larson round out the top 10 on the starting grid.
College football
An independent investigation into the death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair has determined that trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures after he collapsed on the field.
The report provided details of what happened and confirmed what university officials previously acknowledged.
McNair was hospitalized on May 29 after a team workout and died June 13. The family attorney said the cause of death was heatstroke.
Dr. Rod Walters, a former college athletic trainer and sports medicine consultant who led the investigation launched by the school following McNair's death, said Friday "there was a failure to identify symptoms and aggressively treat it."
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans acknowledged last month that "mistakes were made" by the training staff in the treatment of McNair, a 19-year-old sophomore offensive lineman. University President Wallace Loh visited McNair's parents to offer a personal apology for how the situation was handled.
The report released Friday stated that there appeared to be a failure to recognize the severity of the incident and that when the severity was identified, inadequate cooling devices were used in place of cold water immersion or cold whirlpools.
Tennis
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and fit-again Stan Wawrinka won their quarterfinal matches at the St. Petersburg Open in Russia.
Austrian player Thiem came through a tough encounter against Daniil Medvedev of Russia, firing 10 aces on his way to a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2) victory. His reward is a semifinal with Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, who won 7-6 (0), 6-3 against Marco Cecchinato.
Experienced Swiss Wawrinka, aiming for his first title since sustaining a severe knee injury last year, next plays Martin Klizan of Slovakia after beating last year's St. Petersburg champion Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.