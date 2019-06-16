Christopher Bell won the NASCAR Xfinity series race Sunday at the Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season and second straight in Newton.
Bell led 186 of 250 laps to claim his second short track win of 2019 by nearly two seconds. He also won at Bristol in April.
Pole-sitter Cole Custer was second, followed by Justin Allgaier and Harrison Burton. Zane Smith was fifth in just his fifth start in the series.
Custer briefly stole the lead with 32 laps left on a restart, but Bell quickly grabbed it back as the two cars made contact on Bell's low pass. Bell then held Custer off on a restart with 10 to go by grabbing the high line.
• NASCAR overturned a victory for the first time under its toughened new policy on cheating when Brett Moffitt was declared the winner of the Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain failed a post-race inspection.
Chastain led the final 141 laps of Sunday's 200-lap race, but series managing director Brad Moran said the winning No. 44 was too low when it was measured with NASCAR's height sticks.
The disqualification was the first under strict new rules put into place at the start of this season to deter the culture of cheating — and it delivered a much-needed win for Moffitt, a native Iowan racing at his hometown track.
Niece Motorsports tweeted after the race that it will appeal the decision. Team owner Al Niece said in a statement that the truck passed opening and pre-race inspections.
NASCAR announced in February that thorough post-race inspections would take place right after the race at the track instead of midweek at the sanctioning body's research and development center outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Winning teams found in violation of the rules in previous seasons were penalized with post-race fines, point deductions and/or suspensions. But drivers didn't have victories taken away from them until Chastain was stripped of the victory Sunday.
• Fernando Alonso won the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race in France for the second straight year after the Toyota Gazoo team's other car came unstuck.
It was the two-time Formula One champion's last race in the World Endurance Championship, and also sealed the WEC title. Alonso and his co-drivers Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, who took the checkered flag, had luck on their side in securing the title.
With about one hour left, the Toyota No. 7 car driven by José María López had to pit for a tire change when comfortably leading. The driver was not sure whether it was a sensor or a suspected puncture, but his enforced stop effectively handed the race lead to Alonso's No. 8 car.
Hockey
The Washington Capitals signed winger Carl Hagelin to an $11 million, four-year deal.
Washington acquired Hagelin from Los Angeles prior to the trade deadline this past season. He scored three goals in 20 regular-season games with the Capitals after scoring just two in 38 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Kings.
The 30-year-old Swede won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. He has 241 points in 546 NHL regular-season games.
Cycling
Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang won the Critérium du Dauphiné race in Switzerland for the second time after keeping his overnight lead in the final stage of the annual warmup race before July's Tour de France.
The 2017 champion finished 20 seconds ahead of American rider Tejay van Garderen and 21 seconds clear of Emanuel Buchmann of Germany in the standings.
