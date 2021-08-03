Briefly: Beck cards 79 at U.S. Women's Amateur

Beck cards 79 at U.S. Women’s Amateur
Suthavee Chanachai, a 23-year-old from Thailand, shot a 3-under-par 69 on Monday to take the first-round lead at the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y.
Waterford High School graduate Taitum Beck shot a 7-over par 79. She had a 39 on the firsr nine and 40 on the second.
Chanachi was one stroke clear of five players who carded 70.
Chanachai made five birdies, all from 15 feet and in. Consecutive birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 – her 13th and 14th holes, as she started on No. 10 – pushed her briefly to 4 under par before she gave back one stroke on the 324-yard seventh, a hole with one of the most challenging green complexes on the course.
The field of 156 players was greeted with a chamber-of-commerce day with bright sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s with little humidity. But winds that gusted as high as 14 mph created a challenge, along with the undulating greens of the Walter Travis-designed course.
Auto racing
Trackhouse Racing signed Ross Chastain as its second NASCAR Cup Series driver.
The 28-year-old Chastain currently drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing. Trackhouse purchased the Ganassi operation in late June in a deal that takes effect at the end of this season and includes both of Ganassi’s Cup Series charters.
Trackhouse founder Justin Marks said Chastain will join the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Suárez when Trackhouse expands to a two-car team next season. That leaves former Cup champion Kurt Busch, currently the driver of Ganassi’s No. 1, as a free agent in the hunt for a new ride.
Before his Cup Series career, Chastain had two career victories in the Xfinity Series and four wins in the Camping World Truck series.
Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks pledged to release the findings of an independent investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010.
CEO Danny Wirtz informed team employees of that plan in an internal memo, adding that the organization is continuing a “process of self-evaluation” while awaiting the findings.
The investigation came after the filing of two lawsuits against the team. The first alleges sexual assault by Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.
— Associated Press