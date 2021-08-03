Briefly: Beck cards 79 at U.S. Women's Amateur

Beck cards 79 at U.S. Women’s Amateur

Suthavee Chanachai, a 23-year-old from Thailand, shot a 3-under-par 69 on Monday to take the first-round lead at the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y.

Waterford High School graduate Taitum Beck shot a 7-over par 79. She had a 39 on the firsr nine and 40 on the second.

Chanachi was one stroke clear of five players who carded 70.

Chanachai made five birdies, all from 15 feet and in. Consecutive birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 – her 13th and 14th holes, as she started on No. 10 – pushed her briefly to 4 under par before she gave back one stroke on the 324-yard seventh, a hole with one of the most challenging green complexes on the course.

The field of 156 players was greeted with a chamber-of-commerce day with bright sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s with little humidity. But winds that gusted as high as 14 mph created a challenge, along with the undulating greens of the Walter Travis-designed course.

Auto racing

Trackhouse Racing signed Ross Chastain as its second NASCAR Cup Series driver.