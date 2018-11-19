The Chicago Bears say quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hurt his right shoulder in their victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Coach Matt Nagy did not mention the injury after the game or when he met with reporters on Monday. But the Bears later said Trubisky would not have participated had they practiced. They were required by NFL rules to release a hypothetical injury report because they play Thursday at Detroit.
Though it was not clear exactly when the injury occurred, Trubisky seemed in pain following a 5-yard run late in the Bears’ 25-20 victory. He slid and took a late hit to the left shoulder from Harrison Smith. That drove his throwing shoulder into the ground.
Trubisky threw one more pass and finished the game.
- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were each named finalists for two of the nine awards to be presented Dec. 6 at the ESPN college Football Awards Show at the Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Tagovailoa and Murray were each chosen as finalists for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the nation’s best player, and the Davey O’Brien Award, signifying best quarterback. The other Maxwell Award finalist is West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and the third O’Brien finalist is Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
Williams and Wilkins are finalists for the Outland Trophy for best lineman and the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year.
Olympics
Calgary’s bid to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics is over.
The City Council voted to end the bid following last week’s nonbinding vote in which 56 percent of those who went to the polls voted against the games.
Stockholm and a joint Italian bid from Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are still in the running for 2026.
Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics. The venues from those games remain in use three decades later and were the foundation of plans for another Winter Games and Paralympics.
Soccer
FC Dallas and coach Oscar Pareja have reached a mutual agreement to part ways after his five seasons as head coach and an affiliation with the organization that dates back 20 years.
Pareja had 78 wins, 49 losses and 43 draws as head coach. FC Dallas had consecutive 60-point seasons in 2015 and 2016 before missing the playoffs last year and losing at home in the MLS knockout round this season.
Pareja finished his playing career with the Dallas Burn from 1998 until his retirement in 2005, then was an assistant coach the next two seasons. Pareja became director of player development for the FC Dallas youth system in 2008, then was Colorado’s coach in 2012 and 2013 before returning to FC Dallas as head coach.
