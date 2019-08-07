The Chicago Bears will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George S. Halas outside of Soldier Field on Sept. 3.
The 12-foot, 3,000-pound bronze statues honoring the great running back and the franchise founder and coach will be made public two days before Chicago hosts Green Bay to kick off the NFL's 100th season.
Payton entered the Hall of Fame in 1993. He held 16 NFL records when he retired. Halas, who led the team for 40 years, entered the hall in its first class in 1963.
• The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando for the fourth straight year and be held one week before the Super Bowl.
The NFL's all-star game will be an afternoon match at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. A week later, the league's championship game will be played a few hours south in the Miami area.
Fans, players and coaches will vote for the 88 Pro Bowlers, and the game will match the AFC against the NFC.
A weeklong celebration in conjunction with the NFL's 100th season initiatives also will take place across the Orlando area. Those will include a skills showdown and the league's flag football championships.
College football
Former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus has filed a petition to be readmitted to Wisconsin after he was found not guilty of sexually assaulting two female students.
Cephus directed his attorneys on Tuesday to file the petition. They are asking for a response by Thursday. The filing is confidential and Cephus' attorney Stephen Meyer declined further comment.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will decide whether to readmit Cephus in consultation with the school's Title IX coordinator.
The 21-year-old Cephus was found not guilty Friday of second- and third-degree sexual assault. Cephus was suspended from the Badgers and later expelled from school after being charged.
Gymnastics
A former Michigan State University dean with oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar was ordered to serve up to a year in jail after being convicted of neglect of duty and misconduct in office that stemmed from claims he sexually harassed students.
William Strampel learned his fate during a hearing in a Lansing courtroom, nearly two months after the College of Osteopathic Medicine's ex-dean was convicted of those charges . He was acquitted of the more serious criminal sexual conduct charge.
Strampel, 71, faced up to five years in prison on the felony misconduct conviction, resulting from accusations he used his public office to sexually harass, demean and proposition students who met with him to discuss academic issues.
He also was convicted of willfully neglecting a duty to monitor Nassar after protocols were put in place requiring that a third person be present in the exam room for sensitive procedures and limiting skin-to-skin contact — misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison.
