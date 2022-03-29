Briefly: Bears sign Siemian to back up Fields

The Chicago Bears signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year contract on Tuesday to back up Justin Fields.

Siemian has appeared in 33 games and started 29 while throwing for 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions for the Denver Broncos (2015-17), New York Jets (2019) and New Orleans Saints (2020-21). He starred at Northwestern before getting drafted by Denver in the seventh round in 2015.

Fields is coming off a shaky rookie season after Chicago traded up to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. The Bears also have Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles on their roster.

• The Baltimore Ravens have signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through 2025.

The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Harbaugh is entering his 15th season at the helm. Baltimore went 8-9 in 2021 — only the second losing record of his tenure — when injures derailed what looked like a promising season.

The Ravens are 148-96 under Harbaugh, plus a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2012 season. He also guided Baltimore to the AFC title game in 2008 and 2011.

In nine visits to the postseason, Harbaugh is 11-8. He was the AP's NFL coach of the year in 2019.

• The Jacksonville Jaguars have reupped their commitment to playing annually at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Jaguars received formal approval Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, to move forward with a three-year contract to play at Wembley, a deal that gives the small-market franchise exclusivity at one of the United Kingdom’s most iconic venues.

Jacksonville will have full control of the home game for the first time, a change that could mean increased local revenue for a team playing more than 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) from home. The Jaguars will be in charge of ticketing, merchandise sales and game-day management.

Baseball

The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte's ample talents.

The club announced on Tuesday that it had finalized a $76 million, five-year contract with Marte that begins in the 2023 season and includes a team option for the 2028 that could be worth up to $13 million.

The 28-year-old Marte has clearly been the D-backs' best player over the past few seasons. The only problem has been keeping him on the field. Marte batted .318 with 29 doubles and 14 homers last season despite being limited to 90 games because of hamstring injuries.

Marte is also a good defender at multiple positions though the D-backs hope to play him mostly at second base this season.

• The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.

Haseley was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2019, batting .266 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 67 games.

Haseley was the Phillies' opening day center fielder last year, but he appeared in just nine games with the big league club. He hit .233 in 56 games in the minors.

Basketball

Colgate men's basketball coach Matt Langel has agreed to a contract extension through 2030, the university announced Tuesday.

Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years. Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League Tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost 67-60 to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12.

Langel, a three-time Patriot League coach of the year, is the school’s all-time winningest coach with 176 victories since he took over in 2011.

The Raiders won a program-record 15 consecutive games in 2020-21 and tied the Patriot League record for conference wins in a season (16). They also finished second nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (40.4%), fifth in assists (598), sixth in total 3-point field goals made (347), and eighth in assists per game (17.1).

Langel is one of 20 finalists for the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award, presented annually to the top Division I mid-major coach in college basketball.

