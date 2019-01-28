The Chicago Bears signed kicker Redford Jones on Monday.
There is wide speculation that the Bears will part with Cody Parkey, who missed 11 kicks in his first season in Chicago. That included a 43-yard attempt, partially blocked, that would have beaten Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.
The 24-year-old Jones played at Tulsa and was not drafted after going 12 of 16 on field goals and 44 of 45 on extra point tries as a senior in 2017.
Bears general manager Ryan Pace has vowed to upgrade the kicker position. Chicago faces a $5.2 million salary cap hit if they release Parkey without a June 1 designation.
• Kicker Adam Vinatieri signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.
General manager Chris Ballard announced Friday the two sides had agreed to terms on a new deal. Vinatieri made it official with his signature Monday, then told reporters he was glad the process went smoothly and ended early.
At age 46, he will again be the league's oldest active player next season. If he plays beyond his birthday on Dec. 28, he would join George Blanda and Morten Andersen as the only 47-year-olds to appear in an NFL game.
Vinatieri has four Super Bowl rings. He begins next season as the NFL's career scoring leader with 2,600 points and career leader in field goals made with 582.
• Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates is undergoing a psychological evaluation at a New York City hospital after his weekend arrest on charges accusing him of punching a police officer after failing to pay a taxi fare.
The evaluation is delaying Bates' arraignment on charges including assault, resisting arrest and theft of services, authorities said.
Bates, 25, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel near LaGuardia Airport after allegedly refusing to pay a $32 cab fare for a ride from Manhattan.
Police say they were ready to let Bates go with an appearance ticket if he didn't have any outstanding warrants. Bates refused to be fingerprinted and punched a sergeant in the face, police said.
Tennis
Maria Sharapova earned her first WTA win in her native Russia for 13 years after beating Daria Gavrilova 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
In a win which sets up a second-round match against Russian No. 1 Daria Kasatkina, Sharapova brushed aside her Australian opponent Gavrilova in the first set. Gavrilova raced to 4-2 in the second but Sharapova won four straight games and closed out the match.
Sharapova has rarely played the Russian tour events during her career, and when she has she's never got past the quarterfinals.
Hockey
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings for a first-round pick and two prospects.
Los Angeles gets forward Carl Grundstrom and the rights to unsigned defenseman Sean Durzi in the deal along with a 2019 first-rounder.
The 29-year-old Muzzin has four goals and 17 assists in 50 games this season. Grundstrom, 21, was a second-round pick in 2016 and has 29 points in 42 games in the American Hockey League this season. Durzi, 20, was a second-round pick last year and has 28 points in 26 games this season in the Ontario Hockey League.
Soccer
Japan will play for a record fifth Asian Cup title after reaching the final by defeating Iran 3-0 at A; Ain, United Arab Emirates.
The host United Arab Emirates and Qatar meet in the other semifinal on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi for a berth in Friday's final.
Forward Yuya Osako did the damage in the second half by scoring the first goals conceded by Iran in the tournament.
He headed in the first in the 56th minute, and converted from the penalty spot 11 minutes later after VAR confirmed Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji's handball in the area.
