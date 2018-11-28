Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky did not practice Wednesday because of his injured right shoulder, creating significant doubt about his availability for Sunday’s road game against the Giants.
Coach Matt Nagy informed reporters Wednesday morning of Trubisky’s status. He reiterated his assertion that Trubisky’s injury will not require a long-term recovery, but this development positions him to miss a second straight game.
Trubisky was hurt in the Nov. 18 win over the Vikings on an illegal hit by safety Harrison Smith. He missed the Lions game four days later, but the Bears were optimistic he could return this week.
Instead, Chase Daniel received the starter’s repetitions in practice.
- Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, the national rushing leader, was voted Big Ten running back of the year, while Badger Michael Deiter was named the league’s top offensive lineman.
The postseason offensive awards were based on voting by Big Ten coaches and media.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who set Big Ten records for passing yards and touchdowns in a single season, is the conference’s offensive player of the year. Purdue’s Rondale Moore is freshman of the year and receiver of the year.
Wisconsin offensive linemen Tyler Biadasz and Beau Benzschawel also made the first team.
- Purdue coach Jeff Brohm told athletic director Mike Bobinski that he intends to keep his job with the Boilermakers rather than take the head coaching job at his alma mater, Louisville.
Since Louisville fired Bobby Petrino 2½ weeks ago, speculation ran rampant about Brohm returning to his hometown. Instead, he turned down the job.
Brohm is 13-12 in two seasons and has taken the Boilermakers to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2011-12.
Baseball
The Chicago Cubs and left-hander Kyle Ryan agreed to one-year contract.
Under the terms of the deal, he would earn $180,000 if he spends next season in the minors. His salary would increase to $555,000 if he’s in the majors and go up to $700,000 if he spends one day on the active big league roster, not including the disabled list.
The 27-year-old Ryan was 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in eight starts and 14 relief appearances for Class AAA Iowa this year last year. He was 8-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 86 games for the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17.
- Tony Clark’s contract as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association was extended through 2022, a year past the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement with MLB.
The former All-Star first baseman became executive director after previous union head Michael Weiner died in 2013, and Clark led negotiations for a labor contract covering 2017-21.
- Robert Van Scoyoc has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as hitting coach, along with Dino Ebel as third base coach, Aaron Bates as assistant hitting coach and Chris Gimenez as game planning coach.
Van Scoyoc is on a major league coaching staff for the first time after spending last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He returns to the Dodgers, where he was the hitting consultant in 2016-17. Van Scoyoc replaces Turner Ward, who joined the Reds’ staff.
Soccer
The Chicago Fire re-signed Bastian Schweinsteiger as a designated player for 2019, keeping the German star for at least one more season.
The 34-year-old midfielder has seven goals and 12 assists in 55 regular-season games over two seasons with the Fire. A World Cup champion with Germany in 2014, Schweinsteiger helped the Fire reach the playoffs after joining them in 2017. But Chicago finished with eight wins, 18 losses and eight draws this year.
